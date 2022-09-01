The 2022 National Cybersecurity Publicity Week Fujian Provincial Activities Preparatory Work Promotion Meeting was held



On August 31st, the 2022 National Cybersecurity Publicity Week Fujian Provincial Activities Preparatory Work Promotion Conference was held in Fuzhou. Zhang Yuan, Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Provincial Party Committee Network Information Office, and Director of the Provincial Internet Information Office, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. The Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Provincial Department of Education, the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Provincial Public Security Department, the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, the Provincial Department of Water Resources, the Provincial Radio and Television Bureau, the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, the Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League, the Provincial Women’s Federation, and the People’s Bank of China Fuzhou Center The leaders of the sub-branch, the Provincial Communications Administration, the Civil Aviation Fujian Supervision Bureau, the Fujian Energy Supervision Office, the China Railway Nanchang Bureau Group Co., Ltd. and other units in charge, as well as the heads of the Municipal Party Committee Network Information Office and the Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone Party Working Committee Network Information Office attended the event. meeting, and made a report on the preparatory work.

Zhang Yuan pointed out that this year’s National Cyber ​​Security Publicity Week in Fujian will be held from September 5 to 11, which is a major event in our province’s cyber security work before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China this year. We must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, deeply grasp the general trend of informatization development, actively respond to the challenges of network security, give full play to the main role of the general public in maintaining network security, and make the “four insistences” of General Secretary Xi Jinping important. The instructions are implemented in various work of network security, and the forces of the whole society are mobilized to jointly safeguard the security of cyberspace.

Zhang Yuan emphasized-

First, we must strengthen organizational leadership. All units must take the main responsibility for network security, and the main leaders must personally deploy, personally intervene, and personally coordinate the development of various activities of the Cyber ​​Security Week. We must earnestly shoulder political responsibilities, keep an eye on key links, and stick to the bottom line of security to ensure ideological security, network security, and epidemic prevention and control security during the event.

Second, we must strengthen unified action. All units should organize publicity activities such as opening ceremony and theme day in accordance with the unified deployment of the central and provincial party committees and the implementation plan of our province. It is necessary to strengthen communication and close cooperation to form a publicity atmosphere of “up and down linkage and horizontal coordination” in the province.

Third, highlight the theme of the event. It is necessary to closely focus on the theme of “network security for the people, network security depends on the people”, based on the functional characteristics of the unit and the industry, carefully organize various theme day activities, and widely publicize the “Network Security Law”, “Data Security Law”, ” Personal Information Protection Law and other laws and regulations, focusing on the display of network security technological achievements, personnel training and industrial development.

Fourth, we must highlight the form innovation. According to the actual situation of the region and the unit, it is necessary to innovate publicity methods and methods according to local conditions and people, and carry out characteristic publicity activities. Promote and popularize typical cases and innovative practices that have emerged in the event, consolidate the effectiveness of publicity week activities, and summarize experience and practices.

This National Cybersecurity Publicity Week in Fujian Province is organized by the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Party Committee Network Information Office, the Provincial Department of Education, the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Provincial Public Security Department, the Provincial Radio and Television Bureau, the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, the Provincial Committee of the Communist Youth League, and the Provincial Women’s Federation , The People’s Bank of China Fuzhou Central Sub-branch, and the Provincial Communications Administration Co-host, will be held from September 5th to 11th. The event focuses on the theme of “cyber security for the people, cyber security depends on the people”, and will hold an opening ceremony, an exhibition of network security work achievements, the third “Mindun Cup” cyberspace security competition, flashing on thousands of screens, and advancing cybersecurity into thousands of people. Family and other series of activities, through online and offline publicity, to jointly create a good atmosphere in which everyone is responsible for network security and everyone participates.

During the publicity week, theme day activities such as Campus Day, Telecommunications Day, Rule of Law Day, Finance Day, Youth Day, and Personal Information Protection Day will also be carried out.



