Xu Qin emphasized at the Provincial Leading Group for Responding to the Novel Coronavirus Infection Epidemic and the Video Dispatch Meeting of the Provincial Headquarters

News from our newspaper (Reporter Cao Zhongyi)On the evening of the 4th, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and leader of the Provincial Leading Group for Responding to the Novel Coronavirus Infection, presided over the video scheduling meeting of the leading group and provincial headquarters. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, fully implement the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the relevant requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, always adhere to the people’s supremacy, life first, adhere to problem orientation, strengthen system concepts, strengthen Take responsibility, make preparations for the new type of coronavirus infection “Class B and B management” in a safe and orderly manner, go all out to protect health, prevent severe diseases, and protect the lives and health of the people to the greatest extent.

Liang Huiling, commander-in-chief of the Provincial Leading Group Headquarters for Responding to the Novel Coronavirus Infection, made work arrangements. Wang Zhijun and other provincial leaders attended the meeting. Harbin City, Jiamusi City, Bei’an City, the First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University, the First Hospital of Qiqihar City, the People’s Hospital of Suifenhe City, and the Provincial Health and Health Commission reported related work.

The meeting pointed out that we are currently in a critical period of optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy. It is necessary to effectively improve the political position, unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, strengthen bottom-line thinking, take proactive actions, and be mentally prepared. Work preparations, material preparations, and detailed work on the prevention and control of the new stage of the epidemic.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to insist on moving the checkpoints forward and intervene early, and move the checkpoints for severe disease prevention to families and communities, give play to the role of grassroots medical institution outlets and medical alliances, and provide classified health monitoring and medical services. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of medical treatment capabilities, accelerate the expansion of fever clinics and intensive care beds, increase the training of medical personnel, and improve the admission and treatment capabilities of medical institutions at all levels. We must do our best to treat severe cases, improve the three-level critical care network with county (district) hospitals as the carrier, tertiary general hospitals as the support, and provincial critical care centers as the guarantee, expand the critical care team, and adhere to the “combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine, traditional Chinese medicine Combined use of Western medicine” to further improve the quality and efficiency of severe treatment. It is necessary to strengthen the allocation of emergency medical material reserves, make every effort to ensure production and supply, increase the supply of pharmaceutical materials in rural areas and key institutions, and ensure the needs of the masses for medication and treatment. It is necessary to do a good job in health protection of key groups, strengthen service guarantees for special groups such as the elderly, patients with underlying diseases, children, pregnant women, the disabled, and low-income families, find out the bottom line, establish ledgers, strengthen health monitoring and medication guidance, and optimize the quality of life for the elderly. Vaccination services to ensure the realization of “everything should be received”. It is necessary to implement the five-level secretary’s responsibility for rural epidemic prevention and control, establish a city-county-rural linkage mechanism, implement measures such as diagnosis and treatment, transfer, and remote consultation, to ensure timely detection and timely treatment of severe and high-risk people, and to open up the “last mile” of rural epidemic prevention and control . It is necessary to strengthen the prevention and control of key institutions, optimize the epidemic prevention and control measures of elderly care institutions, social welfare institutions, prisons, schools, and scenic spots, and improve the emergency response capabilities of the epidemic. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership. Party committees, governments and leading cadres at all levels must be responsible for guarding the soil and fulfilling their responsibilities, better play the role of grassroots party organizations, strengthen publicity and guidance, strengthen supervision and inspection, care for medical staff and front-line staff, and effectively prevent and resolve various types of epidemics. Risks and hidden dangers, to ensure the smooth transition of epidemic prevention and control work, and the safety and stability of the overall social situation.

The meeting will be held in the form of video conference. Responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the Central Provincial Government attended the meeting at the main venue. Branch venues are set up in each city (prefecture) and county (city, district).