On the 20th, the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Robot Conference was held in Beijing. As the largest robotics event in China with the highest specifications and the most international elements, the World Robot Conference has become an important bridge linking technology and industry, exchanging R&D and applications, and connecting China and the world.

The theme of this conference is “co-creation, sharing, consultation and win-win”. It is hosted by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the China Association for Science and Technology. Undertook by the district management committee, it has set up three major sections, forum, exposition and competition, as well as a series of supporting activities, and has been supported by 24 international institutions.

The conference forum consists of an opening ceremony, three theme summits, more than 40 thematic forums and supporting activities. It is conducted in the form of online and offline integration, domestic and overseas interaction, and more than 300 guests from 15 countries and regions have been invited. Gather together to share the cutting-edge academic achievements and development trends in the field of robotics, and stimulate the imagination of the future intelligent society.

High-temperature fire-fighting robots, bionic humanoid robots that can sing, intelligent bionic robotic fish in swimming pools, more than a hundred “robot dogs” dancing live, drones performing aerial landscaping… At this expo, More than 130 companies participated in the exhibition with more than 500 exhibits, bringing a technology experience show to the audience in the exhibition area of ​​40,000 square meters. While displaying the cutting-edge technology of robotic products, it also allows the audience to more intuitively feel the changes brought about by the integration of robotic technology into thousands of industries.

The “China Robot Industry Development Report (2022)”, “Advanced Robotics and Automation Academic Papers”, top ten frontier hot fields of robotics, and top ten hot application products of robotics will also be released at this conference.

Cai Qi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, and Wan Gang, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, attended the opening ceremony and participated in the launching ceremony. Jose Vieira, President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, participated in the opening ceremony online and delivered a video speech on behalf of the international support organizations.

