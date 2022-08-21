From Casa Italia the president of FIDAL talks about the non-use of the Olympic champion in the 4×100 relay: “He felt a pain on the track”

There is no Marcell Jacobs case. To say it is Stefano Mei, president of Fidal, from Casa Italia, directly from Monaco, for the balance sheet at the end of the European Athletics Championships. On the dock there was a hypothetical discussion with Jacobs, for the non-participation of the Olympic champion in the 4×100 relay. “He wanted to run the relay. When he went out on the track he felt a pain in his calf again, at a different point than in the 100m final,” said Mei.

The president of Fidal continues: “The coach was a bit more perplexed, Marcell was available to race but then he had to give up”. Finally, he clarifies all doubts: “I wanted a comparison with Jacobs and his coach to understand what the situation was: there was absolutely no quarrel. Maybe some mistake was made, if we went back we would maybe do something different. But that’s how it went “.

Athletes — Mei recalled that “Jacobs had the courage to go to Eugene but he had to stop, then he had the courage to come here and he won gold. In the life of an athlete these things happen, and it is normal for a coach to want to preserve the integrity of his athlete, and for the athlete to think he wants to run. But I myself, before the World Championships and these Europeans, told Marcell ‘If you don’t feel like it, don’t run’. I have been an athlete, I know what it means ”. See also European Athletics - Dallavalle silver in the triple

August 21, 2022 (change August 21, 2022 | 13:30)

