The Taihe County No. 2 Experimental Primary School recently held its autumn opening ceremony and celebrated the 39th Teachers’ Day in China. The event, covered by Dajiang Net, highlighted the important role of teachers in society.

During the ceremony, teachers and students gathered to commemorate Teachers’ Day and express gratitude towards educators for their dedication and hard work. The school community emphasized the significance of education and the impact that teachers have on shaping the future generations.

Xinhua News Agency featured a picture and text story on the occasion, focusing on the importance of understanding General Secretary Xi Jinping’s sentiments of respecting teachers and valuing education. The report highlighted the need to promote the spirit of educators and make greater contributions to the country’s development and national rejuvenation.

In line with this sentiment, Chinese Communist Party News Network, as reported by People’s Daily Online, emphasized the importance of working hard with love in mind. The article stressed the commitment and dedication of teachers in instilling knowledge and values in students, ultimately contributing to the country’s progress.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, sent a letter to representatives of outstanding teachers across the country. In the letter, he urged the vigorous promotion of the spirit of educators and their crucial role in building a strong country and national rejuvenation. The letter also included holiday greetings and sincere blessings to teachers and education workers across the nation. The symposium and speech by National Outstanding Teachers Representatives, attended by Ding Xuexiang and with instructions given by Li Qiang, further emphasized the government’s support for the teaching profession.

Overall, these news articles highlight the significance of Teachers’ Day and the commendable efforts of educators in shaping the future of China. The celebrations and recognition indicate the importance of valuing education and the role that teachers play in the country’s development.

