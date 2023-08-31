2023 China (Erenhot) International Economic, Trade and Investment Fair and Exhibition Promotes Regional Cooperation and Development

2023 China (Erenhot) International Economic, Trade and Investment Fair and Exhibition Opens

August 31, 2023 | Inner Mongolia Daily

The 2023 China (Erenhot) International Economic, Trade and Investment Fair and Exhibition officially opened on August 30. Zhang Baicheng, the vice chairman of the CPPCC Autonomous Region and secretary of the Xilin Gol League Committee, announced the opening of the fair.

This year’s fair marks the 12th edition of the “Second Trade Fair” held in Erenhot since 2009. With a total of 500 booths, the fair is divided into 7 exhibition halls, including 5 indoor exhibition halls and 2 outdoor exhibition areas. The event aims to serve as a communication platform for practical cooperation between China, Mongolia, and Russia, as well as promote economic and trade exchanges among these countries.

The fair’s focus is on advancing the development of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor. It aims to achieve the common goals of development and prosperity for all participating parties.

Through this fair, businesses and enterprises from China, Mongolia, and Russia can showcase their products and services, explore investment opportunities, and establish mutually beneficial partnerships. It provides a platform for international trade, economic cooperation, and investment activities.

Over the years, the China (Erenhot) International Economic, Trade and Investment Fair and Exhibition has played a crucial role in fostering economic and trade relations between China, Mongolia, and Russia. It has contributed to the development of the region and has become a significant event in promoting cooperation and investment in the trade sector.

The fair brings together government officials, business leaders, and entrepreneurs from various industries to discuss potential collaborations and explore new opportunities. Moreover, it serves as a platform for knowledge sharing and the exchange of ideas, facilitating innovation and technological advancement.

China, Mongolia, and Russia have been actively cooperating in the fields of trade, investment, and economic development. The fair provides an ideal opportunity for these countries to strengthen their ties and create a conducive environment for trade and investment growth.

The 2023 China (Erenhot) International Economic, Trade, and Investment Fair and Exhibition is expected to attract a large number of participants and visitors, generating new business opportunities and facilitating regional economic integration.

With its robust participation and various exhibition areas, the fair aims to contribute to the overall economic growth and prosperity of China, Mongolia, and Russia. It is anticipated that the fair will further promote cooperation and achieve significant progress in various sectors, thus benefiting all parties involved.

As the fair continues, it is expected to pave the way for increased economic development and mutually beneficial partnerships among participating countries. The organizers are confident that this platform will drive regional growth, foster stronger economic ties, and bring about shared prosperity in the future.

