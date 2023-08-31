Tecaveda, the first indigenous saint to be canonized in North America, has been hailed by Pope Francis as a model of apostolic zeal during his public audience on Wednesday. The Pope praised her for her perseverance in adversity and her devotion to the proclamation of the Gospel, prayer, and service to others.

Kateri Tekakwitha, also known as St. Taika Vida, was born around 1656 and was North America’s first Native American virgin. In his catechism, the Pope emphasized the importance of evangelization within the family, highlighting that many people, including St. Taika Vida, come to know God through simple acts of prayer and the teachings of their parents.

St. Taika Vida faced various challenges throughout her life, including contracting smallpox at a young age, which left her with scars and poor eyesight. She also had to endure misunderstandings and death threats after her baptism. Despite these difficulties, the Pope explained that she found solace and strength in her love for the crucifix, which symbolized Christ’s enduring love.

The Pope stressed the importance of perseverance and endurance in the face of adversity, stating that these qualities are essential for bearing witness to the Gospel. He reminded the audience that the life of St. Taika Vida demonstrates that every challenge can be overcome by opening our hearts to Jesus.

St. Taika Vida lived in a mission station near Montreal, where she attended Mass, adored the Eucharist, and dedicated herself to prayer and penance. She also taught children and cared for the sick and elderly, exemplifying a model of service to God and neighbor.

Despite the encouragement from those around her to marry, St. Taika Vida resolutely dedicated her entire life to God, declaring a vow of chastity in 1679. The Pope emphasized that while not everyone is called to take vows like her, every Christian is called to devote themselves daily to their vocation and mission, acting with a spirit of charity towards God and their neighbor.

The life of St. Taika Vida testified to the apostolic zeal of Christians, which means union with Jesus and a desire to share His message with others. The Pope ended his catechism by reminding everyone that each person is called to be holy and to practice holiness in their daily lives.

In addition to his address, Pope Francis invited the faithful to join him in prayer for his upcoming apostolic visit to Mongolia from August 31 to September 4.

