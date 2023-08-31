Huawei’s Latest Flagship Models, Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, Released for Pre-Sale

Shenzhen, China – August 31, 20XX – In a surprising move, Huawei quietly put its latest flagship smartphones, the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, on sale in their official online store, Huawei Mall. This unexpected release has caught the attention of many smartphone enthusiasts, leading to a rush of pre-orders and catapulting the Huawei Mall app to the top of the list of shopping apps in the Apple App Store.

The success of Huawei Mall app on the Apple App Store demonstrates the high demand for the Mate 60 series, even among iPhone users. This unexpected surge in downloads from iPhone users has resulted in the Huawei Mall app securing the top spot among shopping apps on the Apple App Store.

Users on social media platforms have expressed their excitement about this surprising development. “It’s amazing to see Huawei Mall take the first place in the territory of friends,” one netizen commented.

On the launch day of the Mate 60 Pro, an iPhone 13 mini user in Kuan made a purchase of the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, clearly impressed by its features and specifications. Huawei Mall has announced that the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro will be available for pre-sale with a deposit at 10:08 am and 18:08 pm, and both models are expected to be shipped before September 17.

Here are the main configuration differences between the Huawei Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro:

The Huawei Mate 60 features a 6.69-inch direct screen, supports Beidou satellite navigation, but does not support satellite calls. It also supports IP68 water resistance up to 4 meters and is equipped with a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The device boasts a built-in 4750mAh battery that supports 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, along with 7.5W wireless reverse charging.

On the other hand, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro comes with a slightly curved 6.82-inch screen and supports satellite calls. It has a higher IP68 water resistance rating of 6 meters. The Mate 60 Pro is equipped with a superior 48-megapixel super macro telephoto lens and features a larger 5000mAh battery. It supports 88W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, as well as 20W wireless reverse charging.

Huawei enthusiasts and smartphone users are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Mate 60 series, and it is expected to redefine the smartphone market with its cutting-edge features and capabilities.

