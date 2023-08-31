Home » The Master of Inheritance and Innovation: Edgar Degas and the Beauty of Impressionist Painting
The Master of Inheritance and Innovation: Edgar Degas and the Beauty of Impressionist Painting

Impressionism originated from the innovative artistic concepts and technical advancements of the period. Artists, such as Edgar Degas, played a crucial role in carrying forward the legacy of Impressionism while also pushing the boundaries of artistic expression.

Unlike his contemporaries who primarily focused on landscape painting, Degas had a deep fascination with figure painting, particularly ballet dancers. Approximately half of his mature oeuvre consists of paintings, pastels, prints, and drawings of dancers. Degas’ ballet-themed works depict dancers in soft gauze, submerged in delicate light, capturing the essence of impressionist beauty.

However, Degas did not conform to the typical impressionist style. He did not believe that painting directly en plein air was the ultimate goal of art. Instead, he emphasized the importance of the artist’s imagination and memory. Degas believed that painting what one’s memory can see, rather than solely relying on what the eyes see, was a better approach. It allowed the artist to filter out unnecessary details and focus on the most impactful aspects of the subject.

Degas’ unique working method involved inviting models to his studio and combining observations with his memory to create vibrant and colorful portrayals of ballet dancers. One of his famous works, “Dance Lesson,” was created without ever having seen the actual dance class scene in an opera house. Degas constructed an imaginary scene based on pre-drawn sketches and exercises.

Despite his academic training and classical painting foundation, Degas’ works still exemplify the distinct qualities of Impressionism. “Dance Lesson” showcases the hallmark traits of the movement, including pleasing colors, soft elegance, and a focus on capturing fleeting moments. The painting depicts a dynamic scene of dancers adjusting their costumes and engaging in various activities, portraying a sense of spontaneity and naturalness.

Interestingly, Degas created two versions of “Dance Lesson.” The first version, housed in the Musée d’Orsay in France, was later deemed unsatisfactory by the artist. He then created the Metropolitan version, which better embodied his intended vision. The adjustments made between the two versions shed light on Degas’ process of achieving the “beauty of impression” in his artwork.

In conclusion, Edgar Degas’ contribution to Impressionism goes beyond his pivotal role in the Impressionist exhibitions and his exploration of ballet themes in his paintings. His fusion of observation, memory, and academic training resulted in unique and influential artworks that exemplify the essence of the Impressionist movement.

