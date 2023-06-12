2023 International (Datong) Food Culture Festival of “Taste and Prosperity in the City” is about to open_Datong Channel_Huanghe News

Yellow River News Network Datong News (Reporter An Qing)The “2023 International (Datong) Food Culture Festival” press conference was held in Beijing on June 12. The reporter learned from the press conference that the food culture festival will open in Datong, Shanxi on June 21.

According to reports, this food culture festival is expected to last for about 4 months, covering the peak tourist season of Datong City. At that time, there will be gourmets from all over the world, famous food culture scholars, food museum experts, well-known chefs and leaders of leading catering companies. From the perspective of regional food industry development, they will focus on industrial linkage, product upgrading, brand strategy, food culture, and talents. In terms of training and technical exchanges, we will promote Chinese food culture, promote the high-quality development of the catering industry, and contribute to the development of the global food industry.

The theme of this year’s Food Culture Festival is “Taste and Prosperity in the City”. While promoting the dissemination and exchange of food culture, promoting the development of Chinese food culture, and improving China‘s influence and status in the field of world food culture, it will also further promote the development of Datong’s cultural tourism industry and enhance the popularity and influence of Datong. To provide tourists with better cultural tourism services.

During the Food Culture Festival, a number of exciting activities will be held, including a series of Datong food into colleges and universities, the 2023 International Regional Food Industry Development Forum, the 2023 China Food Culture Museum Construction Seminar, International Chinese Cuisine Famous Dishes, International Chinese Cuisine Famous Spots, and International Chinese Cuisine Famous Banquet Forums and themed activities such as the selection and award of the International Food Culture Capital, the award of the top 50 local catering enterprises in Datong, and the large-scale Datong “Journey of Taste” exhibition. At that time, under the blue sky and white clouds of Datong, the cool summer capital, the mouth-watering delicacies, the collision of various food cultures and innovative ideas will always show cultural confidence and innovative charm.

This food culture festival is jointly sponsored by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry, the Department of Commerce of Shanxi Province, and the Datong Municipal Government, and undertaken by the Datong Bureau of Commerce and the Datong Chamber of Commerce.

