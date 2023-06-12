Is iOS 17 a battery drain?Measure the battery life of 4 iPhones

Apple Apple has released a beta version of iOS 17 for developers, especially if you want to try it out this time, you only need to become a member of the Apple Developer Program to get it, and you don’t need to pay. It should be noted that iOS 17 no longer supports models such as iPhone 8 and iPhone X, but requires iPhone SE second generation, iPhone XR and later models to update.

However, for users, the most important thing about a new operating system is “battery drain speed”. The well-known YouTube channel iAppleBytes found 4 iPhones for battery life measurement.

Before looking at the results, let’s take a look at the battery life of the four models:

iPhone XR: 5 hours 19 minutes

iPhone 11: 5 hours 23 minutes

iPhone 12: 6 hours 03 minutes

iPhone 13: 8 hours 04 minutes

Geekbench battery performance test results, the scores of each iPhone model are as follows:

iPhone XR：3173

iPhone 11：3217

iPhone 12：3636

iPhone 13：4840

In terms of overall results, after the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are upgraded to iOS 17 Beta 1, the line charts of battery life are all significantly upward. However, the running score line chart of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 is downward, especially the running score of iPhone 13 has dropped significantly.

It can be seen that whether it is running scores or measured battery life, there is basically no need to worry too much about the battery life of old models such as iPhone 11 and iPhone XR equipped with iOS 17. As for the new phone part, since the current release is only iOS 17 Beta 1, the official version will not be launched until September, after which Apple will continue to revise and update, and it should be more optimized.

Image and data source: iAppleBytes

