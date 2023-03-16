A delegation from the general management of the Togolese Water Company (TdE) led by its general manager Yawanké Waké Gbati, is touring the entire territory.

The meetings planned for this purpose with the management staff aim to share the vision of the general management which is in line with the government roadmap 2020-2025, namely to strengthen social inclusion and harmony. and guarantee peace, boost job creation, relying on the strengths of the economy, and modernize the country by strengthening structures. During this tour, it is also a question of presenting the objectives for the year 2023 to the management staff.

Indeed, this year 2023, the objectives according to the general management, are among others, the follow-up of the production of water for a good service to the population, the preventive and curative maintenance of the works, the good service to the customers, the dematerialization of processes and practices within the TdE, the appropriation of digital transformation and the quality approach.

It was on Monday, March 13, 2023, that the meeting took place with the staff of the production and southern exploitation department, which includes the maritime region and that of the plateaus.

During the meeting, the director general of the TdE, while welcoming the dedication and determination of the staff in the service rendered, invited everyone to redouble their efforts so that the company can achieve the objectives it has set itself. is fixed.

“The first authorities of the country are counting on us to satisfy our populations. To do this, they are listening to us to provide us with the necessary means that will enable us to provide drinking water to the populations. So I invite us to redouble our course in this mission in order to deserve the trust placed in us. We therefore have no room for error. Because water is life,” Yawanké Waké told staff from the production and operations department in the south.

The Delegation of the general management of the TdE and the staff of the production and exploitation management South during the exchanges on Monday, March 13, 2023

As a reminder, the TdE played a major role during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the reduction of its water supply tariffs. This greatly relieved the populations, since during this period, the fight against the pandemic had water as its backbone. With the support of the first authorities, the company set up a drinking water supply plan which worked well, then relaxed the procedures for obtaining new connections for the population wishing to do so.

In the process, and in order to be part of the government’s vision of dematerialization and digital transformation, a new product has been introduced to allow those who so wish to be able to control their water consumption and avoid waste. This is the smart meter or prepaid meter called ”T’si go”.

Indeed, the smart meter is equipped with innovative technology that allows subscribers to control their drinking water consumption and reduce water waste, just like CEET’s cash power meters. It also makes it possible to budget water consumption in advance, to avoid water cuts for unpaid bills. Moreover, this type of meter has the advantage of reducing visits by TdE agents to subscribers’ homes, and protecting them from prolonged internal leaks. Otherwise, the subscriber pays exactly what he consumes.

The deployment of the said meter began with the Lomé area and will extend throughout the territory in the months to come, according to the TdE.

Other innovations introduced which will be discussed during the tour, the digital platform with the mobile application (TdE Clientèle), the website and the expansion of digital payment methods for water bills (via TMoney, Flooz, Ecobank mobile, ECO CCP, Alease Pay).

The tour continues in other regions of the country.