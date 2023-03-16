Home News Fecode mobilization is concentrated in the Plaza de Bolívar
News

Fecode mobilization is concentrated in the Plaza de Bolívar

by admin
Fecode mobilization is concentrated in the Plaza de Bolívar

Once again, mobility in Bogotá is affected by the different demonstrations that take place in the city, this time by the union of the Colombian Federation of Educators (Fecode), who march as a way of supporting the reforms of the national government.

According to the Ministry of Mobility, traffic has already been recovered on Carrera 10 with Calle 19 in the North-South direction.

At this time the protesters are in the Plaza de Bolívar.

#Nation | Protesters gather in the National Park to start the tour 👉 pic.twitter.com/cMDKtXG10z

Around 1:30 in the afternoon, the mobilization advanced along Av. Villavicencio with transversal 20F,

News in development…

See also  "Don't eat Qin Gang's style" US Deputy Secretary of State reiterated his support for Taiwan | Taiwan Representative Office | Price | Lithuania

You may also like

Schäuble etches against electoral law reform of the...

D2/J16: Etoile Filante on a health walk in...

Not to believe! They gave him the military...

Resignation in case of defeat in the internal...

2023 objectives for the supply of drinking water:...

Antje Vollmer: Mourning for the former Vice President...

Directors or supervisors may be dismissed by adjudication...

Shakira’s foundation announces construction of school in Quibdó

When even mathematics degenerates into an ideology

Rashford leads Manchester United to the quarter-finals of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy