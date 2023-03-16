Once again, mobility in Bogotá is affected by the different demonstrations that take place in the city, this time by the union of the Colombian Federation of Educators (Fecode), who march as a way of supporting the reforms of the national government.

According to the Ministry of Mobility, traffic has already been recovered on Carrera 10 with Calle 19 in the North-South direction.

At this time the protesters are in the Plaza de Bolívar.

#Nation | Protesters gather in the National Park to start the tour 👉 pic.twitter.com/cMDKtXG10z

— THE NEW CENTURY (@ElNuevoSiglo) March 16, 2023

Around 1:30 in the afternoon, the mobilization advanced along Av. Villavicencio with transversal 20F,

🗣️[01:37 p.m.] #At this time The demonstration continues in Av. Villavicencio with transversal 20F, generating road affectation at the intersection. 🔵Alternate routes: Av. Gaitán Cortés to the West and Av. Boyacá to the South. Authorities carry out accompaniment. pic.twitter.com/G0xEhdLKss — Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) March 16, 2023

