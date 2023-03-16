PR/Business Insider

Radios are falling behind streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Co. these days. Nevertheless, they are still an important medium for news and entertainment. A DAB+ radio expands the possible stations many times over. Many models come with other cool features, such as WLAN or Bluetooth connectivity. We present five models under 150.00 euros. The best device is the Kenwood CR-ST100S-B that you can buy here directly from Saturn*.

Compared to traditional analogue radios, digital radios offer better sound quality, a larger selection of stations and easier operation. If you like listening to classic radio in addition to Spotify and Co., you are doing everything right with such a device. However, the choice is not that easy: From under 50.00 to over 700.00 euros, there are models with a wide variety of additional functions in every price range. Don’t worry: you don’t have to pay that much money for a decent digital radio. We present five DAB+ radios that cost less than 150.00 euros.

The best DAB+ radio under 150.00 euros: Kenwood CR-ST100S-B

The Kenwood CR-ST100S-B receives both DAB+ and FM. In addition, the radio has a WLAN interface so that you can receive a large number of Internet radio stations and access online music services such as Spotify and Deezer. Bluetooth is also on board for streaming from a mobile phone or tablet. Speaking of mobile phones: With the appropriate “Undok” app, you can even control the digital radio via smartphone.

You can save up to 20 radio stations as favorites. On the 2.8-inch color display, the device shows the station, time, alarm clock, etc. – this was also positive in the test by Computerbild. There, the Kenwood radio secured the overall grade of 2.0 (“good”), making it the test winner for less than 150.00 euros. The test editors rated the sound as “pleasant”, only voices should sound a little clearer.

DAB radio with Bluetooth and Spotify: Imperial Dabman i610

Similar to the Kenwood model, Imperial’s Dabman i610 is a particularly versatile DAB+ radio. The audio options are numerous: In addition to DAB+, FM and Internet radio stations, you have access to streaming services such as Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Tidal and more. Bluetooth transmission and playback from USB sticks are also possible.

To get out of bed in the morning, you can set two different alarm times on the Imperial Dabman i610 and optionally store a specific song or a radio station as the alarm tone. The “AirMusic Control” app supplements the remote control with smartphone control. In the best list from Stiftung Warentest, the Imperial radio is in third place – and with an overall rating of 2.1 it performs as “good” as the two first-placed and significantly more expensive models. Sound, reception and energy consumption were convincing.

Imperial Dabman i610 – DAB + radio with Bluetooth and Spotify – 119.99 euros on Ebay * Types of reception: DAB+, FM, internet radio

Features: TFT display (2.8 inches), Bluetooth, WiFi, remote control and app, integrated streaming services

Alarm clock: Two storable alarm times, sleep function

Connections: USB, headphones, AUX, RCA, LAN

Dimensions: 150 x 310 x 160 Millimeter

What are the advantages of a DAB+ radio?

Unlike FM or UKW radios, a DAB radio receives digital signals. The abbreviation stands for „Digital Audio Broadcasting“. DAB+ is an advancement that uses a different compression technique, resulting in better sound quality. Digital signal transmission has a number of advantages over the analog variant:

Multiple channels : Due to the signal compression, more stations can be received on the frequencies and you can enjoy a much larger number of radio stations with a DAB+ radio.

: Due to the signal compression, more stations can be received on the frequencies and you can enjoy a much larger number of radio stations with a DAB+ radio. Better audio quality : DAB offers higher audio quality than traditional FM radio stations. The sound quality is clearer and free from interference.

: DAB offers higher audio quality than traditional FM radio stations. The sound quality is clearer and free from interference. No frequency interference: DAB eliminates the hassle of searching for the right frequency band. There is no interference from other radio stations broadcasting on the same frequency.

Digital radio under 150.00 euros: Amazon bestseller with CD drive

Radios are not the only audio medium that has to give way to modern streaming portals these days – CDs are also losing popularity more and more. If you still want to use both classic media, take a look at the bestseller on Amazon: The TechniSat Digitradio 371 CD BT comes with DAB+ and FM reception and an integrated CD drive.

You have to do without WLAN and online music services with this model – Bluetooth, USB and an AUX connection are on board. You can use the integrated equalizer to adjust the sound according to your preferences. The 2.4 inch TFT color display offers a clear display of station information and graphic menus. You can control it by remote control, but not by app.

TechniSat Digitradio 371 CD BT – DAB + radio with Bluetooth and CD drive – 131.99 euros at Amazon * Types of reception: DAB+, UKW

Features: CD drive, TFT display (2.4 inches), Bluetooth, remote control

Alarm clock: multiple wake-up times, sleep function, snooze

Connections: USB, headphones, AUX

Dimensions: 350 x 120 x 210 Millimeter

Price tip at Amazon: TechniSat Viola 2 portable radio

The Viola 2 from TechniSat is also among the best-selling digital radios on Amazon. At just under 36.00 euros, this model is a real price tip for anyone who doesn’t place high demands on their radio. Don’t expect features like alarm clock settings or a Bluetooth connection here. At least the small radio has a headphone output. Optionally, you can even insert batteries on the back so that you are not dependent on a socket. Therefore, the radio is also ideal for use on the go or in the garden. It is operated using only five buttons and a rotary control for the volume – children and seniors can easily handle it.

Bluetooth box with JBL DAB+ radio

Manufacturer JBL is known for its portable Bluetooth speakers – and combines its passion in the Tuner 2 with a handy DAB + radio. Practical: The combination device has a rechargeable battery that provides you with music for up to 12 hours independently of the mains power supply. Thanks to IPX7 water protection, the Tuner 2 can even withstand brief submersion – ideal for a trip to the beach or to the swimming pool. Unfortunately, you cannot set an alarm here. There are five preset buttons to which you can store your favorite radio stations. So you have the right program running at the touch of a button. Stiftung Warentest praises the sound and the start-up and awards an overall “good” rating (2.5).

DAB+ radios: That’s why they’re still a good idea, even in times of Spotify and Co

Although radios have lost some of their popularity in recent years, they are far from disappearing from the scene. The big advantage: In times of Spotify, social media and Co., they are one of the few media that do not depend on an internet connection. Many models even have a rechargeable battery or batteries, so they even work without being connected to the mains – at least for a certain time. This means that radios are still an important medium for receiving information and entertainment, for example in crisis situations such as natural disasters.