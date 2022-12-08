Huasheng Online, December 8th (Reporter Ouyang Qian) The “New Ten Rules” came into effect yesterday. Starting from 17:00 yesterday, Changsha South Railway Station will no longer carry out landing checks for outbound passengers, 22 nucleic acid testing booths in the station area will stop operating, and health monitoring points will no longer conduct classified management of outbound passengers. All 35 health code gates have been opened, and there is no need to check the health code and itinerary code, measure body temperature, etc., to ensure smoother and more convenient entry and exit for passengers.

At 9 o’clock this morning, the reporter saw at the scene that dozens of staff members were busy in the station area. The 700-meter-long guardrail previously set up is being dismantled, 22 nucleic acid testing booths are being removed in an orderly manner, and the hanging blue banner “Please show your health code to pass” will also be removed.

