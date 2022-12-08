Reprinted from: Poster fashion

Original title: British Fashion Awards | Model of the Year is indeed her! Is Han Suxi really overpowering the audience?

Another grand event in the fashion industry – the 2022 British Fashion Awards (The Fashion Awards), will be “drawn” at the Royal Albert Hall in London on the evening of the 5th local time.

By the way, a month ago, when the shortlist was announced at the annual ceremony held by the British Fashion Council (BFC), people were already looking forward to it (in any case, the gods fight)!

A total of seven awards have been set up, namely “Model of the Year”, “Designer of the Year”, “British Independent Brand”, as well as “Cultural Curator Special Award”, “Metaverse World & Game Experience Award”, “Isabella Blow Fashion Award” Creator Award”, “and the BFC Foundation Award”, used to recognize the emerging designers supported by the BFC Foundation this year!

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to issuing “certificates” to important, outstanding and outstanding members of the fashion circle, the British Fashion Awards will also raise funds for the cultivation of emerging designers.

Well, it was a wonderful night with a lot of meaning under the glamor~

Next, let’s take a look at who gets these awards.

Bella Hadid (not present)

First of all, the model of the year is Ms. Bella, whom the poster editors love! This year, she shined in the four major fashion weeks, and she walked in countless shows, and her popularity reached its peak.

I believe that everyone has seen the black technology dress she performed on the Coperni show. The screen speed… I can only say that Beibei is definitely the well-deserved “Madou of the Year”.

She beat Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser and Quannah Chasinghorse to win this award!

Due to her work relationship (as expected of a model worker), Bella did not attend the on-site press conference, but she recorded a video to thank everyone for their recognition of her.

The designer of the year is owned by Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli!

This is the second time he has won the award after 2018! But I have to admit that the Pink PP jointly created by Pierpaolo Piccioli and Pantone is too recognizable. It has been screened all over the world and continues to lead the trend of this year.

Florence Pugh and Pierpaolo Piccioli on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Valentino Bracelet: Maria Tash

Pixiu walked the red carpet with him, good friends walk together for a lifetime ~ big red lips + big red dress, perfectly matched with this big red carpet, natural and merciless beauty (it is the kind of big that will force you to wow bright beauty).

Grace Wales Bonner Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet

The British Independent Brand Award went to Wales Bonner, the eponymous brand founded by Grace Wales Bonner.

Although the reputation of this brand is not too big, don’t underestimate them. In addition to having won many international awards, this time it also defeated Erdem, Princess Kate’s favorite brand!

Steven Stokey-Daley Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet

The special BFC Foundation Award was won by this year’s LVMH Prize winner SS Daley.

Jefferson Hack Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet

The Special Honor Award for Cultural Curating is held by Jefferson Hack~ As the co-founder of Dazed Media, Hack is not only directly responsible for cultural planning, but also established contacts with many influential brand media, helping the fashion industry .

And what he holds in the other hand is our Tilda who is “very smart at first glance”!

Tilda Swinton appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Hey, besides her, the editor really can’t think of anyone who can control these two fan-like hairstyles! A very textured coat with a plaid shirt collar inside, with a strong sense of art.

Taking off her coat, a touch of blue matches her temperament and eyes very well. Looking at the details of the dress, there are still mural-like graffiti works. A whole queen lives…

The last two awards, the Metaverse World & Game Experience Award and the Isabella Blow Fashion Creator Award, went to British local brand Burberry and stylist Katie Grand respectively.

After finishing the awards, the next step is to enjoy the red carpet.

You should have been swamped by this group photo last night, right? Han Meiren Han Suxi, with her own strength, made herself, the “beauty with ice-clear jade muscles and amber” with an oriental face, so beautiful that she went out of the circle.

Han Suxi appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Reem Acra

Wearing a green gauze dress, it makes people gasp, standing firmly in the C position, that confident aura will not be lost at all.

Let’s take a look at the moving picture, the skin under the tulle is very sexy.

Elizabeth Debicki Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Dress: Christian Dior

Gao Mei’s black and white Look successfully stood out among the colorful dresses! The deep V white shirt is paired with trousers, and the diamond pendant on the chest echoes the anklet, which is sexy and sassy.

This tall figure is also too perfect. Thinking of it, netizens commented sharply: “She really looks like Elizabeth.”

Erin O’Connor appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Erdem

Erin is a veteran British supermodel. This color scheme and outfit are a bit like “Kuila the Witch”, and the aura is super strong.

The red nail polish on the toes is also a bright spot. The editor can’t help but think that if this suit is used as a wedding dress, it will be a cool thing.

FKA Twigs on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Rick Owens/Moncler

Xiaozhi was dressed like a silver rattlesnake this time, a beauty with a sense of danger.

As soon as the camera zoomed in, the bell-like headdress and the slightly “witchlike” black-striped makeup further confirmed the above sentence “a bit like a rattlesnake”.

Irina Shayk Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet Dress: H&M Shoes: Totême

Wow, I was so fierce by Yi Ge! A bandeau gown in black sequins (thousands of sequins are turned from recycled plastic bottles) and ruffles at the waist added “brightness” to the glittery ensemble. As for the shoes, she chose Mary flats with suede texture, saying: coolness is just my sister’s daily life, and there is no need to embellish it with hate!

In terms of makeup, Yi Ge also took the minimalist route. There are no extra accessories on the body, nor any extra color on the face. Bold eyeliner is her attitude today and has always been the focus of her makeup.

Lily James appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Rodarte Earrings: Boucheron

It looks like a diamond-encrusted wedding dress. The mermaid dress is more fairy-like, and the earrings also echo the embroidery on the skirt.

When you see the side view, you can know the purpose of the yarn, and transform from a sexy goddess into a “protruding and backward” tutu skirt princess in seconds.

Rita Ora Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet Dress: Nensi Dojaka Shoes: Aquazzura

OMG, as soon as she sees through the red gauze dress, she finds that Rita has lost weight visible to the naked eye. But this makeup is very avant-garde and very special, it comes from a fish-fin face.

Mrs. Mermaid blew a kiss at you~ From this point of view, the manicure has also been carefully designed. The love button on the Bra is so cute.

Rita Ora Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet Dress: Miu Miu

On the red carpet, Elsa chose gentle blue and clean makeup, which is also suitable for showing off her belly.Gives people a state of mind that is too cool to “get close”

。

After looking at her selfie, I realized: This is a fashion icon that can be worn at home for blockbuster movies, or worn on the red carpet.

Winnie Harlow on the 2022 British Fashion Awards red carpet 礼服：Iris Van Herpen

How do you feel that Cow Sister devotes herself to wearing a cosplay effect for every event? Putting on a rust-colored cloak and armor of thorns or flames this time, she looked like an ancient Egyptian female warrior.

Her skin tone was just right for the perfect ”special effects suit” effect.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress & bag: Valentino 鞋：Christian Louboutin Ring: Jessica McCormack Earrings: Xenia Bous

Meat is always really aura, is it to talk about business with a handbag?

。

The scalp hairstyle is also so intellectual, and she is a delicate woman with matching nails and clothes.

Alexa Chung Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet Dress & Bag: Prada Earrings: boucheron

Ms. Zhong really wore a pajama-style tulle jacket with a strong retro feel. One is the blessing of makeup and hairstyle, and the other is wearing a black mini skirt and high-heeled Mary Jane, making the whole person more formal.

Add a coat or take a picture with a classic vintage color (red + green

Jourdan Dunn on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Stephane Rollandc

A very amazing one. According to interviews, she asked a stylist to design for herself a few months in advance for this fashion award. Wearing this outfit to Met Gala is also eye-catching!

“I’m from London, so these events mean a lot to me,” she told Vogue.

It’s great to be able to bloom a confident and highly-anticipated beauty in one’s own “site”, and the editor is pleasing to the eye.

See also The three major U.S. stock indexes fluctuated, finishing iron ore concept stocks lower Naomi Campbell appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Valenino

Lao Mi’s delicate “Galaxy Dress” comes from Pierpaolo Piccioli, the award-winning designer of the year. How could a custom-made dress not fit?

She has been in good condition, and she is too eye-catching to wear this flowing skirt. The hollow design on the chest is moderately exposed, so that the whole look will not look too “dull”.

Lila Moss on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Knwls

The more I go to the back, the more I feel that the see-through outfit is the absolute protagonist of the red carpet look of this award (we have also predicted that this year will be the world of see-through), and all the actresses love it!

Mia Regan appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Vestiaire Collective

Romeo’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, this time showing off with a sweet look. The hollowed-out halter-neck fringed little white dress is paired with high-heeled boots (what obsession do Bei women have for super-high-heeled shoes?), and the tooth-shaped diamond necklace, a collision of retro and modern, looks good.

Romeo Beckham appears on the red carpet at the 2022 British Fashion Awards

Romeo also walked the red carpet. He is now the “slender and tall guy” in the family, and his head-to-body ratio is as bad as his girlfriend.

The previous piece of evidence of separation and reunion👆.

Georgia May Jagger on the 2022 British Fashion Awards red carpet Dress: Vivienne Westwood

If you look at the whole article, this set of shapes is relatively simple. Georgia really knows how to manage expressions, and you can see her classic gap between her teeth in every picture, hahaha!

Iris Law Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet 礼服：Like Boys

Qiu Hua’s daughter suddenly changed her style? ! Transform from a rebellious cool girl to a retro sweet girl wearing a diamond tiara and pink blush.

By the way, her dress with “gloves” reminded the editor of the one Mr. Kai wore before ↑

Adut Akech Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet Dress: Nensi Dojaka

This time, Valentino’s daughter, Sister Du, wore a dress from Nensi’s family. This kind of corset with fishbone design is very fashionable, and the dreamy mermaid skirt is even more beautiful.

Stella Maxwell Appears on the 2022 British Fashion Awards Red Carpet Dress: Self Portrait

The color of Daila’s dress is very similar to that of Rita’s, but the two have completely different styles. The lazy one will be more classic, isn’t it?

GraceElizabeth, KarenElson, FranSummers, EstelleChenCara Taylor appear on the red carpet of the 2022 British Fashion Awards Dress: Self Portrait

Halo~ The five beauties stood together, not knowing who to look at first. “Self Portrait Legion” is really generous enough.

Alright, here we go, the British Fashion Awards red carpet show is over (huh, rub your waist)~

The rest of the time is left to everyone, please post your “best red carpet” candidate in the comment area!

