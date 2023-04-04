Home News 22 years of Ramadhan dastarkhawan in Swat village
News

22 years of Ramadhan dastarkhawan in Swat village

Haji Jahanzeb, a volunteer in Charbagh village of Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that for the last 22 years, a large table has been set up in Ramadan from where thousands of people take free curry for Suhr and Iftar.

Haji Jahanzeb, who is involved in the administrative affairs of the table, said that 12 pots are prepared daily, the cost of which is paid by a person from Karachi.

He further said that the said person does not want to come forward and he insists that he should bear all the expenses of the table himself.

Locals say that they are served on the table separately every day, which includes beans, potatoes, meat, gram, vegetables and different types of pulses.

According to Haji Jahanzeb: ‘Thousands of people take food from here for their families throughout Ramadan.’

He said that curry distribution continues till Maghrib prayer.

Haji Jahanzeb clarified that this food is not prepared with Zakat money, so apart from the deserving, common people can also get food.

People who benefited from Dastarkhan said that if they do not find work in Ramadan, they do not worry much because they are sure that they will get ration and ready food from Dastarkhan.

Umar Faqir, a resident of Kalam, says that he has been staying in Charbagh for employment for many years and every year he gets free ration and prepared food from here.

‘This food is very tasty, the pleasure of this food is more than the rest of the food.’

