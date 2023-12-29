22,300 students registered at SESA for the first semester of 2024

The governor of Antioquia Aníbal Gaviria evaluated, together with the secretary of Education of the department and the rectors of the universities that are part of the Higher Education System of Antioquia –SESA-, the results of this program.

This evaluation showed that the first U² call achieved the registration of 18 thousand young people, of which 14,552 enrolled. For its part, in the second call, which will begin in the first quarter of 2024, 22,387 young people registered to access the 230 courses offered by the five SESA educational institutions.

“This is a very high percentage, because the total enrollment was 82% and generally in the country it is much lower in both public and private institutions. Of those 14,552, the number of graduates was above 92%, a figure that is also a record,” explained the governor.

For his part, the rector of the University of Antioquia, John Jairo Arboleda, expressed that “We have learned with SESA that although opportunities are concentrated in the city of Medellín and the metropolitan area, intelligence is very well distributed throughout. the territory and what had to be done to break that circle was to bring those opportunities closer to the territories.”

The Departmental Assembly approved the draft Ordinance that gives life to the SESA

The Secretary of Education of Antioquia, Mónica Quiroz, also reported that the system is consolidated in the public universities of the department with the approval in the Assembly of the draft Ordinance that creates the SESA and that allows bringing opportunities, dreams and hopes to young people in their territories and that may continue in the next government.

After completing the registration process for the second cohort of SESA, which offers more than 230 short and extensive courses in accordance with the expectations and needs of young people, the registration process begins. It is expected that this time the figures will also be above 82% and that many of these students will continue their training process in higher education.

You may also be interested in: There are 500 scholarships for blockchain courses in Medellín

You may also be interested

Share this: Facebook

X

