Biarritz Olympique has its hooker for next season. While Thomas Sauveterre signed in Aix-en-Provence, the Biarritz club, fifteenth in Pro D2, obtained the agreement of Agenais Clément Martinez according to our information. He has signed on for the next three seasons. The 27-year-old is a veteran of BO where he already played during the 2018-2019 financial year. Last season, Martinez played 21 matches with the SUA (12 as a starter) and 11 matches (including 7 starters) since this summer.

Share this: Facebook

X