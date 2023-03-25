Home Sports Přívratský finished fifth at the WC in India in three-position shooting from a small rifle
Sports

Přívratský finished fifth at the WC in India in three-position shooting from a small rifle

by admin
Přívratský finished fifth at the WC in India in three-position shooting from a small rifle

In the qualification, the twenty-two-year-old Czech Olympian was second, but he did not succeed in the second fight for a medal in Bhopal either. On Friday, he finished eighth in air rifle. Today’s discipline was won by Tu Lin-shu and took care of the sixth gold for Chinese sports shooting in India.

WC in sports shooting in Bhopal (India):
Men:
Any small punch 3×40 – final:
Tu Lin-shu (China) – Peni (Germany) 16:10,
3. Lochbihler (Switzerland)
5. PRIVRATSKY (CZECH REPUBLIC)
See also  SM Entertainment co-representative Lee Sung-soo and Joo Young-joon are selected as '2022 Indie Power Players' by Billboard_Global_Music_List

You may also like

PFL Europe: Dakota Ditcheva impresses in first-round submission...

European Championship qualification: 32-year-old debutant lets Spain celebrate

NBA: Nuggets-Bucks among the 6 challenges of the...

The new center forwards of Inter and Milan:...

Hypo Tirol secure entry into AVL final series

Donnarumma on TV, the laughable dialogue in Neapolitan...

Women’s Boxing World Championships, Irma Testa wins the...

Rauchfuss again has silver from the World Championships...

Sorrento: «we announce the suspension of the group’s...

EM qualification: Rangnick helps ÖFB team on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy