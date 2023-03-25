12
In the qualification, the twenty-two-year-old Czech Olympian was second, but he did not succeed in the second fight for a medal in Bhopal either. On Friday, he finished eighth in air rifle. Today’s discipline was won by Tu Lin-shu and took care of the sixth gold for Chinese sports shooting in India.
|WC in sports shooting in Bhopal (India):
|Men:
|Any small punch 3×40 – final:
|Tu Lin-shu (China) – Peni (Germany) 16:10,
|3. Lochbihler (Switzerland)
|…
|5. PRIVRATSKY (CZECH REPUBLIC)
See also SM Entertainment co-representative Lee Sung-soo and Joo Young-joon are selected as '2022 Indie Power Players' by Billboard_Global_Music_List