According to the news of the Italian ANSA agency, which is based on the judicial authorities, it was stated that 23 police officers in Biella prison were dismissed by the decision of the pre-trial judge due to the ill-treatment of 3 prisoners, which amounted to torture. It was stated that the police were accused of “using brutal methods that cause extreme physical pain”. Examining the situation in Biella prison, the prosecutor’s office stated that other officials were complicit in the prison in question and that there was a general atmosphere of oppression. […]

