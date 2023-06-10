25 deaths due to wind and storm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rescue officials

The number of people who died in accidents due to wind and storm in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased to 25 according to RESCO officials.

According to the report issued by PDMA, the number of injured persons is 145 and 69 houses have been partially damaged.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority report, around 126 sheep and cattle have also died in Bannu district.

Earlier, the director of Rescue 1122 said in a statement on Saturday evening that the highest number of deaths due to accidents due to strong winds and storms occurred in Bannu, which numbered 12. Apart from this, three people have lost their lives in Lakki Marwat and two in Kirk.

In the statement about the accidents, it has been mentioned that ‘most of the accidents have occurred due to the collapse of roofs and walls.’

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has directed a team comprising top officials of the provincial government to visit the affected districts.

In a statement issued by the caretaker chief minister, it has been said that the government team will consist of the chief secretary and two caretaker ministers from the southern districts.

According to the statement, the team will assess the damage in these districts and the relief activities there.

Risk of hurricanes

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday warned the provincial authorities of Sindh and Balochistan that an ‘extremely severe cyclone’ has intensified over the Arabian Sea in the past 12 hours, about 910 km from Pakistan’s commercial hub of Karachi. It is km away.

According to a statement issued by the Meteorological Department, the waves of the storm Biper Joy are rising to about 28 feet.

NDM advises people to be aware of weather conditions and stay away from beaches (File photo AFP)

The statement warned that fishermen should refrain from venturing into the open sea from June 11 until the situation improves.

Apart from this, it has been stated in the statement that strong winds and rains are also likely to occur on the Makran coast of Sindh from June 13.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has warned that Cyclone ‘Bye Perjoy’ is currently moving in the North Indian Ocean with a speed of 150 km per hour, according to various international meteorological models and the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. is present and is likely to maintain its momentum for the next 24 hours.

According to NDMA, Cyclone Biper Joy is located about 910 km south of Karachi and 890 km south of Thatta and is maintaining a speed of 150 km per hour at its center.

According to the statement, the coastal areas may be affected by strong winds, hurricanes and floods.

The statement from NDMA said that the progress of Biperjoy is being continuously monitored by international models at the emergency center.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

The National Disaster Management Agency has advised people to be aware of the weather conditions and stay away from beaches, while following the instructions of local authorities in case of any emergency.

On the other hand, an alert has been issued by the authorities in India in view of the threat of cyclone ‘Biperjoy’.

According to the Indian media, in the alert issued by the authorities, it is said that due to the hurricane, there may be damage in seven states.

India’s Meteorological Department says, ‘The storm formed in the Arabian Sea intensified on Saturday morning and is increasing further.’