3.6 magnitude earthquake is recorded in Puerto López without victims or damage

Quito, June 4 (EFE).- An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was registered this Sunday in a coastal area in eastern Ecuador, near the Puerto López resort, with no casualties or material damage reported so far.

The tremor occurred at 1:44 p.m. local time (18:44 GMT) and its epicenter was located at 1.56 degrees south latitude and 81.06 degrees west longitude, in the sea, about 20 kilometers west of Puerto López , in the coastal province of Manabí, according to the Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School.

The telluric movement, whose origin was located at a depth of about 10 kilometers, was recorded in a region of high seismic activity known as a subduction zone, in which the Nazca plate collides with the South American continental shelf.

On April 16, 2016, the province of Manabí and the south of its neighbor Esmeraldas were devastated by a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that caused more than 670 deaths, thousands of people affected, and millions in material losses. EFE