Home » 3.6 magnitude earthquake is recorded in Puerto López without victims or damage
News

3.6 magnitude earthquake is recorded in Puerto López without victims or damage

by admin
3.6 magnitude earthquake is recorded in Puerto López without victims or damage

Quito, June 4 (EFE).- An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was registered this Sunday in a coastal area in eastern Ecuador, near the Puerto López resort, with no casualties or material damage reported so far.

The tremor occurred at 1:44 p.m. local time (18:44 GMT) and its epicenter was located at 1.56 degrees south latitude and 81.06 degrees west longitude, in the sea, about 20 kilometers west of Puerto López , in the coastal province of Manabí, according to the Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School.

The telluric movement, whose origin was located at a depth of about 10 kilometers, was recorded in a region of high seismic activity known as a subduction zone, in which the Nazca plate collides with the South American continental shelf.

On April 16, 2016, the province of Manabí and the south of its neighbor Esmeraldas were devastated by a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that caused more than 670 deaths, thousands of people affected, and millions in material losses. EFE

See also  Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics become a highlight of the Service Trade Fair-China Daily

You may also like

The 10 best books on Maria Callas –...

Latinos in Florida protested the new immigration law

Ukraine. The prologue of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is...

If you find dead birds on the beach,...

Jessenia Meneses, champion of the Mountain in the...

Nuremberg | Numerous volunteers prepare for the Church...

Malacatos a lo grande – breaking latest news

Dissident members were captured

More houses gone up in smoke in Bukavu,...

Madrid drew 1-1 with Bilbao at Benzema’s farewell

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy