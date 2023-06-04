Latinos in Florida protested the new immigration law

Demonstrators from different Latin American countries protested this Sunday at a rally in the city of Tampa, on the west coast of Florida, against the SB1718 law, approved in May by the Parliament of that state and which, according to their complaints, will worsen the conditions of migrants in Irregular status in the US

The coordinator of the September 15 Foundation, the Honduran Juan Flores, told EFE that the call aims to denounce the entry into force, in less than a month, of law SB1718, which, as he stressed “criminalizes immigration in Florida” and it will also mean a blow against the labor market.

It may interest you: Joe Biden closed the agreement to raise the debt ceiling until 2025

Flores, whose organization defends Honduran immigrants and Latin American immigrants in general, argued that, among other consequences, the entry into force of this norm “It will mean that many jobs in Florida currently held by immigrants in sectors such as agriculture, construction and hotels and restaurants will remain unfilled.”.

The rally takes place at the intersection of Columbus and Drive avenues in the city of Tampa.

What is the normal for Latinos in Florida?

The norm, promoted by the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, which has already made official that it will fight for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, contemplates, among other points, penalties of up to 15 years in prison for those who transport illegal immigrants to Florida, as well as fines for employers who hire undocumented immigrants.

The regulation, signed by DeSantis on May 10, prohibits counties and municipalities from providing funds to any person, entity or organization to provide identification documents to a person who does not have proof that they are legally in the United States. .

“This law in any case makes visible a problem and exposes that in Florida there is modern slavery”highlighted Flores, after denouncing that thousands of migrants who lack “papers” are hired by employers who pay them below the wages stipulated by US labor regulations.

What the Latinos who protested in Florida demanded

“With this concentration we want to raise our voices and demand respect,” said Flores, who also recalled that President Joe Biden once promised immigration reform that he has not fulfilled.

In trend: Midwives of Chocó: Ancestral knowledge at the service of life

Flores therefore requested President Biden to help the migrant community through an executive order, although he did not give details about that request.