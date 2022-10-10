3 cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were found among the close contacts in Changsha

Infected Person 1: Deng Moumou, female, 33 years old, returned from Fenghuang County on October 5. On October 8, he received a notification from a foreign city as a close contact of a locally confirmed case. On October 9, the nucleic acid test was positive, and he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

Infected Person 2: Liu Moumou, female, 66 years old, is the living family member of Infected Person 1. On October 9, the nucleic acid test was positive, and he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

Infected Person 3: Zhang Moumou, female, 48 years old, is a close contact of a confirmed case in a foreign city on October 7. The nucleic acid test was positive on October 9 and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection. At present, the infected person has been transferred to a designated hospital in a closed loop.

After preliminary investigation, the main activity trajectories of infected persons are as follows：

Infected 1:

October 5th

15:00 Return to Changsha by self-driving from other cities, and have a meal at Liu Chu Story Restaurant near Jinfan Community

17:00 Drive back home (Building 17, Minmetals Qinyuan Jincheng), and did not go out after that

October 6th

20:30 Drive to the stadium near the shopping mall near Minmetals Qinyuan Jincheng

21:20 Drive to the nucleic acid yellow code detection point near No. 529 Furong North Road, Kaifu District for sampling

22:20 Drive home (Building 17, Minmetals Qinyuan Jincheng), and did not go out after that

October 7

not out at home

October 8

8:00 Drive to the gate of Decheng School in Changsha City, without getting off

8:45 Drive back to Minmetals Qinyuan Jincheng Community, walk to 16 Cainiao Station to pick up the courier and go home

16:30 Self-driving to the nucleic acid testing site of Minmetals Qinyuan Jincheng Community for sampling, and then went home and did not go out again.

Infected 2:

October 5th

Not going out at home all day (Minmetals Qinyuan Jincheng Building 17)

October 6th

7:00 Drive to Wujialing North Bus Station

7:30 Take the Hunan AF9377 tourist bus to Yiyang City

15:00 Take the Hunan AF9377 tourist bus back to Changsha Wujialing North Bus Station

17:00 Wujialing North Bus Station drove back home and did not go out after that

October 7

9:30 Drive to the vicinity of Building A-26 of Sifangping Trade City to buy vegetables

10:30 Return home by car (Building 17, Minmetals Qinyuan Jincheng)

15:45 Walk to Okura Jupin Warehouse Member Store

16:09 Walked home and did not go out again

October 8

12:00 Walk to Mr. Big Bowl (Minmetals Store) for dinner

13:20 Walk to the Senior Citizen Activity Center on the first floor of Minmetals Phase I Commercial Building

18:00 Walk to Mr. Big Bowl (Minmetals Store) for dinner

19:00 Walk home

19:40 Go for a walk along the Liuyang River

20:40 After walking back home, I did not go out.

Infected 3:

October 5th

12:30 Drive from Building 3, Shangyuan Community, Kaifu District to the airport to pick up people and go to the parking lot near Wuyi Square

15:30 Take Metro Line 2 from Wuyi Square Station to Juzizhou Station

15:50 Orange Island Park

17:10 Take Metro Line 2 from Juzizhou Station to Wuyi Square Station

17:30 After exiting the subway station, walk to the parking lot to pick up the car

18:00 Drive to Century Jinyuan Hotel for dinner

19:00 Drive to the 10th floor of New Times Square to participate in Amway training

22:00 Drive back to Building 3, Shangyuan Community, Kaifu District, and did not go out after that

October 6th

12:00 Self-driving from Building 3 of Shangyuan Community to Century Jinyuan Hotel for dinner

13:00 Drive to the 10th floor of New Times Square to participate in Amway training

19:00 Self-drive to the nucleic acid testing point near No. 53 Xiangchun Road, Kaifu District for sampling

20:30 Drive to Century Jinyuan Hotel for dinner

23:00 Drive back to Building 31, Hengxinlan North Bay, and did not go out after that.

October 7

8:40 Take the Xiang A72LY6 online car-hailing car to Building 3 of Shangyuan Community

11:08 Take Xiang A7J88V car-hailing to Century Jinyuan Hotel

11:32 Sampling at the nucleic acid testing point on the first floor of Huachuang International Plaza

11:42 Go to MINISO store on the negative first floor of Huachuang International Plaza

13:00 Drive to Wenheyou Lobster Store (Tianjiancheng Store) for dinner

14:08 Go to meet Xiansheng (Dongfeng Road store) for shopping

15:00 to Shengshi Road Community Public Service Center

17:30 Self-drive to the South Station of the High-speed Railway to send people off

21:00 Drive back to Building 31, Hengxin Lanbei Bay, and did not go out after that

October 8

12:00 Take Xiang AN92U3 online car-hailing car to Linzhiyuan Business Hotel (Wujialing Branch)

15:30 Sampling at the nucleic acid detection point in Qianping, Huachuang International Plaza

16:20 Go to Bawan Gaima Hotel in Huachuang International Plaza for dinner, then return to Linzhiyuan Business Hotel and never go out again.

At present, a comprehensive investigation of the above-mentioned infected persons’ movement trajectory and personnel contacts is underway. The traced risk personnel have been successively controlled and sampled. The test results are pending, and other risk personnel are being investigated.

If there is an intersection with the above-mentioned trajectory of the infected person, please be sure to report to the local epidemic prevention and control agency as soon as possible, and cooperate with health management such as isolation medical observation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.

At present, the epidemic situation is severe and complex, and the pressure of “foreign defense against imported imports and internal defense against rebound” continues to increase. The general public and returning (returning) seniors are requested to increase their awareness of prevention, strictly implement the requirements of “health first responsible person”, and take the initiative to fulfill their epidemic prevention obligations.

1. Strictly implement the long-term epidemic prevention requirements.Entrants from other provinces should strictly implement the epidemic prevention requirements of “reporting in advance, checking upon entry, and 2 inspections in 3 days”, and come to the resident with a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate, and conduct a landing nucleic acid test at the first entry point, and the 3rd day of the resident For nucleic acid testing again, before the nucleic acid results are released on the third day, they are not allowed to participate in gathering activities, go to crowd gathering places, or take public transportation. Cargo drivers and passengers from Xinjiang, Tibet, Ningxia and other places must abide by the epidemic prevention requirements of “advance reporting, full closed-loop, and strict protection”, and implement the full closed-loop from the entry point to the unloading point. Longer, must take the initiative to accept epidemic prevention management.

2. Take the initiative to protect yourself.In daily work and life, it is necessary to wear medical disposable masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate more, disinfect frequently, gather less, maintain social distance, take the initiative to vaccinate, and scan the “Hunan site code” when entering public places.

3. Advocate the general public and reduce cross-city travelin principle, do not go to provinces, do not go to areas with medium and high risk or local cities where the epidemic spreads in the local community.

4. The general public should fulfill their legal obligationsenter various public places and actively cooperate with epidemic prevention measures such as code scanning, temperature measurement, wearing masks, nucleic acid negative certificate inspection; all types of gathering places and public places at all levels must strictly perform their main responsibilities, and supervise and promote the normalization of people entering the venue. Epidemic prevention measures.

Changsha Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters Office

October 10, 2022

Changsha City and County New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Headquarters on Duty Phone

Source released by Changsha