3 people died and 15 were injured when the passenger coach fell into a deep ditch

Swat: 3 people died and 15 were injured after a passenger coach fell into a deep ditch.

According to the police, the ill-fated coach was going from Banuri to Mingora city in Kemarai area of ​​Kabal Tehsil of Swat when it went out of control and fell into a deep ditch, as a result of which 3 people died on the spot while 15 were injured.

As soon as the accident was reported, rescue teams reached the spot and immediately shifted the bodies and injured to Kabul Hospital where the injured are being given medical treatment.