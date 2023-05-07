He was arrested for drug trafficking alias “Care Malo”

Under the alias “Care Malo”, he was apprehended by the Huila Police in the municipality of Santa María. With doses of bazooka and marijuana, this subject was taken by surprise. He also had two counters that he had stolen just before he was apprehended.

“Care Malo”, a criminal known for selling different doses of marijuana and bazuco that he had ready for sale in his possession, was captured during the deployment of control plans for crime prevention carried out by the quadrant patrol in the urban area. and peripheral area of ​​the municipality of Santa María”, according to the Police in a statement.

According to Mayor Leonardo Trujillo, head of the Police in that municipality, this repeat offender has 13 entries in the SPOA database of the Prosecutor’s Office, where he is charged with crimes such as drug trafficking, exploitation of illegal mining sites, domestic violence, personal injuries , damage to third parties. property, robbery, escape of prisoners and illegal possession of firearms.

The police statement concluded: “At this moment he is presented before the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty as allegedly responsible for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and possession of narcotics.