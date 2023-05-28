30 years arson attack – Solingen inaugurates Mevlüde-Genç-Platz – News

30 years ago, five Turkish women and girls died in the arson attack: Gürsun Ince, Hatice Young, Gulustan Ozturk, Hülya Young and Saime Young. Despite this heavy loss, the family mother had Mevlüde Young then repeatedly used for reconciliation. After her death last year, the city wants Solingen to move the memory of the reconciler and her messages even further into everyday urban life.
keep memories alive
So now there is a central square not far from the Solingen town hall Mevlüde Young named. Solingen’s mayor, Tim Kurzbach, spoke of a great honor at the inauguration: “The spirit that prevails in a community is revealed by the street names.” The family Youth thanked him for keeping the memory alive. Until now, the square bore the name of the family’s home village, Lentil.
New portraits show victims
Mevlüde Young had passed away last year – a great loss for the family. daughter in law Hatice Young: “Actually, the absence of our mother is a great pain for us, but there is nothing we can do. We live on. Even if we want it to be different, it’s not possible. We will never forget it and continue on the path of our mother.“The renaming of the square ensures that their Mevlüde somehow further in town. Expanding the memorial sites is just as important to the family.