30 years arson attack – Solingen inaugurates Mevlüde-Genç-Platz – News

30 years ago, five Turkish women and girls died in the arson attack: Gürsun Ince, Hatice Young, Gulustan Ozturk, Hülya Young and Saime Young. Despite this heavy loss, the family mother had Mevlüde Young then repeatedly used for reconciliation. After her death last year, the city wants Solingen to move the memory of the reconciler and her messages even further into everyday urban life.

keep memories alive

So now there is a central square not far from the Solingen town hall Mevlüde Young named. Solingen’s mayor, Tim Kurzbach, spoke of a great honor at the inauguration: “ The spirit that prevails in a community is revealed by the street names .” The family Youth thanked him for keeping the memory alive. Until now, the square bore the name of the family’s home village, Lentil.

New portraits show victims