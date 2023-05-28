Bundesliga: LASK forces Austria to its knees

Bundesliga
LASK said goodbye to their fans with a win in the last home game of the season. On Sunday in the 31st round of the Admiral Bundesliga, Linzer defeated Wiener Austria 3-1 (1-0) and celebrated a win after the last three unsuccessful games. Austria, on the other hand, experienced a setback in the long-distance duel with Rapid for fourth place.
Bundesliga, champion group, 31st round
Sunday:
LASK – Austria 3:1 (1:0)
Linz, Raiffeisen Arena, 15,400, SR Hot
Tore:
1:0 Nakamura (4.)
1:1 Fitz (48.)
2:1 Ljubicic (81.)
3:1 Easy (90.)
SHOT: Lawal – Stojkovic, Ziereis, Luckeneder, Potzmann – Horvath (85./Talovierov), Michorl (70./Jovicic)- Flecker (61./Usor), Zulj, Nakamura (70./Goiginger)- Mustapha (61./Ljubicic)
Austria: Früchtl – Mühl (46th / Handl), Martins, Meisl – Ranftl, Jukic (46th / Gruber), Holland (82nd / Braunöder), Leidner (29th / Upholstery) – Fischer, Fitz – Tabakovic
Yellow cards: Horvath, Michorl, Zulj and Martins, Mühl, Holland
Best players: Ziereis, Nakamura, Usor, Ljubicic and Früchtl, Fitz