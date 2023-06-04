34th Anniversary of Tiananmen Square: “Tiananmen Mothers” Reiterate Three Demands

04.06.2023



On the eve of the 34th anniversary of June 4th, the “Tiananmen Mothers” organization formed by the families of the victims issued a sacrificial message, reiterating the three demands of “truth, compensation, and accountability” for the June 4th massacre. At the same time, the German embassy in China posted a mourning post on Weibo on Sunday morning, which was deleted.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On the eve of June 4th, the “Tiananmen Mothers” published a memorial message on the website of the New York-based “China Human Rights” organization, reaffirming the June 4th massacre“Truth, Reparation, Accountability”three demands. The sacrificial text reads: “2023 is the 34th year of the “June 4th” massacre that occurred on the streets of Changan, Shili, Beijing, the capital of China in 1989. 34 years have passed. It is like a nightmare that will always linger in my heart. In times of peace, the government brazenly used the country’s military power to suppress unarmed students and ordinary people, and created an event that shocked the world-“June 4 Massacre”. Tragedy. As long as the truth about June 4th is not revealed to the public, as long as justice is not returned to us, we will never let go of our determination to seek justice for our dead relatives!”

A total of 116 people signed this memorial, and a list of 71 people who signed the late Tiananmen Mothers over the years was appended. “Tiananmen Mothers” stated that since June 4th in 2022, 7 family members of the victims of the group have passed away.

At the end of the sacrificial text, it was written: “We Tiananmen Mothers have gone through 34 years on the road of safeguarding our legal rights and seeking fairness and justice. Although we have not seen hope yet, we will not give up. We demand justice from the government, safeguard our dignity as human beings, and uphold justice for the victims. We expect the government to apologize to the families of the victims and repent to the people for the June 4 massacre!”

June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten goddess of democracy In the morning light of Tiananmen Square, protesters used plastic foam and plaster to erect a 10-meter-high statue of the Goddess of Democracy on a metal support. In the early morning hours of June 4, soldiers used tanks and armed vehicles to topple the statue. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten singing policewoman Tensions were already high before the Chinese government’s June 4 crackdown, but citizens often gave gifts to soldiers and police. At times, troops entering the city sang patriotic songs along with the demonstrators. The policewoman in the picture sang loudly in Tiananmen Square, and a few days later, the army moved in and the pro-democracy movement was suppressed by force. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten struggle On June 3, 1989, a day before the Tiananmen Square crackdown, a woman was caught between pro-democracy demonstrators and the army near the Great Hall of the People. At midnight that same day, the 38th Army opened fire on unarmed civilians, eventually capturing Tiananmen Square, which had been occupied by protesters for weeks. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten captured weapons A day before the crackdown, thousands of demonstrators gathered around a bus with captured weapons on a table on the roof. After the government declared martial law, the relationship between soldiers and demonstrators was once delicate. Demonstrators sometimes sent gifts to soldiers, and troops briefly retreated. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten fight for democracy In the middle of the night on June 3, an armored personnel carrier had just broken through the roadblocks built by the demonstrators when it was surrounded by demonstrators in front of the People’s Congress Party. At the same time, soldiers of the Martial Law Force not far away were preparing to open fire on the demonstrators. See also In two months he peddles 140 doses of cocaine: the Montebelluna dealer arrested June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten burning troop carrier On the evening of June 3, demonstrators set fire to an armored personnel carrier on Chang’an Avenue in Tiananmen Square. This was the last photo taken by photographer Jeff Widener of the night, shortly after he was accidentally hit by a brick thrown by a protester. Although he suffered a severe concussion, Widner escaped with a non-life-threatening injury because the casing of the camera in his hand offset most of the impact. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten suppress On June 4, the first day after the bloody crackdown on the student-led pro-democracy movement, a truck loaded with soldiers patrolled Chang’an Avenue in front of the Beijing Hotel. On the same day, soldiers on a similar truck opened fire on tourists standing in the lobby of a Beijing hotel. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten “Tank Man” On June 4, a lone man with a shopping bag stood in the middle of Chang’an Avenue, trying to block the way of the tank formation. Twenty-five years later, the man’s ultimate fate remains unknown. This scene became one of the most symbolic images of the Tiananmen democracy movement. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten dead hero On June 5, a group of people displayed a picture on Chang’an Avenue that was said to have been taken in a local mortuary. The dead in the picture were said to be demonstrators shot dead by soldiers of the 38th Army during the occupation of Tiananmen Square. Huge wounds on the body of the deceased showed that dum ammunition was used by the soldiers. Amnesty International believes at least 300 civilians were killed. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten clean up Two women clean the square after the army cracked down on the pro-democracy movement, behind a burned-out bus. Many cars and military vehicles were burned during the protest movement, and some soldiers were killed or injured as a result. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten defend mao zedong For several days after the crackdown, soldiers and tanks stood guard in front of the Tiananmen Gate. June 4th, Tiananmen Square—a memory that cannot be forgotten brother side by side In late May 1989, Associated Press photographer Widner (left) and Chinese photographer Liu Xiangcheng took a commemorative photo in front of the Forbidden City. At that time, they probably did not expect that the Chinese government would use force to suppress the Tiananmen democracy movement a few days later.

Human Rights Watch called on the Chinese authorities on Sunday (June 4) to accept responsibility for the mass killing of pro-democracy demonstrators and provide compensation to the victims and their families.

“The Chinese government continues to evade responsibility for the June 4 massacre more than three decades ago, making it even more blatant to arbitrarily detain millions of people, implement severe censorship and surveillance, and proceed to human rights violations internationally.”

“Tiananmen Mothers” was founded by Professor Ding Zilin of Renmin University of China who lost their relatives in the “June 4th Incident”. The “June 4th Incident” takes responsibility. But for more than 30 years, the authorities not only did not respond, but responded. The “Tiananmen Mothers” group has carried out severe suppression and intimidation, including prohibiting them from mourning the dead and accepting interviews with foreign media.

German embassy in China commemorating June 4th is deleted again

According to screenshots circulated on Twitter, the Weibo posts of the German embassy in China in the early hours of June 4th were quickly deleted. According to a post on the Twitter account “Ms. Li is not your teacher”, in the early morning of June 4, the German embassy released a short video with only white candles, without any text, and the Weibo was subsequently deleted.





In addition, the German embassy in China reposted a picture-text post on the microblog of the EU delegation in China “EU in China“. Don’t forget those who remember history,” the post was earlier deleted. On Sunday evening, “EU in China” reposted the same post on Weibo, where the tweet was still available as of press time.

In fact, this is not the first time that the German embassy in China‘s “June 4th” eulogy has been deleted. On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of June 4th last year, the embassy’s microblog also posted a microblog with only a candlelight picture, but it was “disappeared” soon.





Every year during June 4th, the Chinese authorities willIncrease control over the Internet. According to the information circulated on the Internet, Douyin issued an internal notice to KOLs on each platform, in the three days from June 3rd to June 5th, it is necessary to pay attention to observe the direction of comments, and strictly prohibit the appearance of “candle emoticons”, “numbers with unknown meanings”, etc. “Tank”, “Jackie Chan/Alan Tam/Tsang Chi-wai/Anita Mui and other Hong Kong entertainers”, “Tiananmen”, “elements such as objects arranged in a row”, etc.

Photo Review: Those Hong Kong Celebrities Who Supported the June 4th Democracy Movement Anita Mui Undoubtedly, he is one of the representative figures who supported the Beijing democracy movement among the stars of the Hong Kong show business on June 4, 1989. The “Big Sister in the Music World“, who became popular singing “Women’s Flower”, “The Years Like Water”, and “Rouge Button”, which became popular at the time, called for the Held a fund-raising charity singing activity “Democratic Singing for China” which gathered a large number of first-line superstars from Hong Kong and Taiwan at that time. At that time, apart from Anita Mui, the singers who participated in the performance included more than 100 artists including Jackie Chan, Teresa Teng, Lydia Shum, Emilia Chow, Lu Guanting, Zhong Zhentao, Jacky Cheung, Beyond, Zhou Huimin, Wang Jie, Huang Yaoming, Chen Baiqiang, etc. Zeng Zhiwei participated in hosting the 12-hour event at the time, and the organizer claimed to have raised more than 10 million Hong Kong dollars in charity. Photo Review: Those Hong Kong Celebrities Who Supported the June 4th Democracy Movement jackie chan In 1989, he was one of the activists supporting the Beijing student democracy movement. In the “Democratic Songs for China” event, Jackie Chan contributed “Pride” and the finale “Friends” sung with the entertainment industry. This Kung Fu superstar who is a guest on various variety shows in China every year and was a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, sang in “Arrogance” at that time: “Others may call me stupid, but I am determined to be invincible. Others often say I play with fire, I say I know me, I say I cherish me”. At that time, Jackie Chan, who was popular with the Police Story series, publicly stated when supporting the 89 Student Movement: No Chinese will bow to authoritarian power. For the first time in more than 30 years, Jackie Chan, who sang “There is a country where there is a family” in various parts of mainland China, expressed opposition in a high-profile manner during the “anti-extradition” movement in Hong Kong and played the role of “flag guard”. Photo Review: Those Hong Kong Celebrities Who Supported the June 4th Democracy Movement Zeng Zhiwei Jackie Chan’s friend, host, actor, and producer Zeng Zhiwei, who was born as a dragon and tiger martial artist, put on red-letter white-bottomed clothes at the end of May 1989, and participated in hosting the “Democracy Songs for China” activity. After Anita Mui’s death, Zeng Zhiwei, who succeeded Jackie Chan, Alan Tam and other artists as the chairman of the Hong Kong Performing Artists Association, gradually became a guest of various types of variety shows and political gift programs in mainland China. More than 30 years ago, Zeng Zhiwei was still a not-so-popular comedy comedian who actively raised funds for the Beijing democracy movement in the “Democracy Songs for China” event. Photo Review: Those Hong Kong Celebrities Who Supported the June 4th Democracy Movement Alan Tam Hong Kong singer Alan Tam publicly stated 33 years ago, “My heart is with everyone to support the student movement, because we are all passionate Chinese.” And in a video sent to the “Democracy Songs for China” campaign, the sentence “Peel off your teeth” is considered to be a direct reference to Li Peng, then Premier of the State Council who was in charge of organizing and suppressing the student movement in Beijing at that time. Because “you shed” in Cantonese is homonymous with Li Peng, the original meaning of “peeling your shed teeth” in Cantonese is to slap someone in the face and destroy their prestige. More than 30 years later, Alan Tam, who supported the democratic demands of Beijing students, and Hong Kong performing arts stars including Liang Jiahui joined the ranks of artists who supported the Hong Kong police “supporting the police”, and frequently toured in mainland China to participate in the production of cultural programs. See also Olbia, the building occupied by 57 families and surrounded by waste: Nizzi orders the eviction Photo Review: Those Hong Kong Celebrities Who Supported the June 4th Democracy Movement Andy Lau Andy Lau, who is very popular in mainland China, is the image and spiritual idol of a generation in mainland China. During the June 4th in 1989, Andy Lau expressed that the spirit of supporting the Chinese democracy movement should not only be reflected on May 27, the day when the “Democracy Sings for China” event was held, and called on the public to “be sure to support until tomorrow or even the days to come.” A leader of the “Four Heavenly Kings” said at the time that he would “take the lead” and hoped that “everyone will fight for democracy and freedom together in the future.” Although he later expressed sympathy for students and opposed violence during the Occupy Central Movement in Hong Kong in 2014, Andy Lau, who later held concerts in mainland China and attended various large-scale variety shows including the Spring Festival Gala, never again raised his voice in mainland China. and the words “democracy” and “freedom”. Photo Review: Those Hong Kong Celebrities Who Supported the June 4th Democracy Movement Maggie Cheung 1989 was a very special year for Hong Kong movie star Maggie Cheung. This year, by starring in Wong Kar Wai’s debut film “Carmen in Mong Kok”, she began to get rid of the image of a pure girl in Jackie Chan’s “Police Story” series of films, and began to embark on the road of a powerful actress. In the same year, Maggie Cheung expressed that she would try her best to support the democracy movement in China at that time, and called on all parties to work together, “Fight to the end for democracy, I hope we can succeed!”. After several decades, China‘s democratic movement has not been successful, and it has been suppressed unprecedentedly. Maggie Cheung, who is known as “always has a schedule and never has a schedule”, started her career as a rock singer in mainland China. Photo Review: Those Hong Kong Celebrities Who Supported the June 4th Democracy Movement fellow traveler more than 30 years ago Back then, Jacky Cheung, Chow Yun-fat, Xu Zhian, Luo Guanting, Hacken Lee, Zhong Zhentao, Qi Qin, Teresa Teng, Zhou Huimin, Kwong Meiyun, Zhao Yazhi, Lin Yilian, Chen Baiqiang, Zhang Mingmin, Zhou Huajian, Ye Qianwen, Lin Zixiang, Wang Jie and others. During the thirty-three years, some of those who performed on stage at that time later joined the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, some were unwilling to talk about June Fourth, and some continued to insist on rehabilitating June Fourth. Huang Yaoming, who participated in the performance back then, was interviewed by Radio Television Hong Kong on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Movement. He said that it is “human nature” for people who were on the same road back then to part ways now, because “anyone has the right to change.”

