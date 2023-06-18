35% of the waste generated at home is recyclable

The elements that are discarded in the houses, can be used as new raw material to boost the economy.

Therefore, they do not need to be buried, they can be used as a new raw material to boost economically, this is part of the Inclusive Recycling Plan. This promotes social inclusion and dignifies the work of urban recuperators.

Recycling contributes to the protection of the environment, by preserving natural resources and avoiding the use of virgin raw materials.

Those that are not recycled are wet or general waste. Among them those of vegetable or animal origin, dirty or liquid materials. And there is also compostable moisture, which is some organic waste that can be composted, that is, compost can be made. Some examples are fruit and vegetable scraps, food scraps, egg shells, nuts or shellfish, diapers, dried leaves, cardboard, and used napkins.

Those that can be recycled are dry waste, those that can be reinserted in the market as raw material for new products through inclusive recycling. They have to be clean and dry. Some examples are plastic containers, metal containers, Styrofoam, briks, glass containers, paper and cardboard.

How to start separating?

Have two containers, boxes or bags. In one, place recyclable dry waste (plastics, metals, glass, cardboard, among others). The important thing is that they are clean and dry. Once separated, these can be incorporated into inclusive recycling. They must be taken to the nearest green point, deposited in the green recyclable waste containers or delivered to an urban reclaimer.