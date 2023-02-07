Home News 4.2 tremor shook Carmen del Darién, Chocó
News

4.2 tremor shook Carmen del Darién, Chocó

by admin
4.2 tremor shook Carmen del Darién, Chocó

In less than 24 hours, three tremors have been registered in Colombia. About 4:30 pm the last telluric movement was recorded, this time in Carmen del Darién, Chocó.

According to the Geological Survey, the movement was 4.2 on the Richter scale.

The other movements were registered in the Mesa de Los Santos, in Santander with a depth of 3.7 and 4.3 around 4:27 pm and 10:00 pm, this Monday.

Developing…

See also  The hotel waiter is temporarily switching to express delivery! What preparations do you need to make to become a takeaway rider? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

“I wanted the bicycle to take a ride”:...

Qi Dongxu, producer of the headlines of the...

Edict Joseph Nelius Mosquera Palaces

MinJusticia proposes to decriminalize incest between adults

Governor of Meta assures that “dark hands” lead...

New update for WhatsApp states

Colombia finalizes this month the qualifying phase for...

Chiva was transporting a ton of marijuana

Colombian convicted in Russia for using prohibited medicine...

House in the center of Santa Marta converted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy