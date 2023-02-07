In less than 24 hours, three tremors have been registered in Colombia. About 4:30 pm the last telluric movement was recorded, this time in Carmen del Darién, Chocó.

According to the Geological Survey, the movement was 4.2 on the Richter scale.

The other movements were registered in the Mesa de Los Santos, in Santander with a depth of 3.7 and 4.3 around 4:27 pm and 10:00 pm, this Monday.

Developing…