4.6 magnitude earthquake in Elazig – Current News

12
AFAD by the earthquake department Sivrice in Elazig An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred in the district.
It was learned that the earthquake was felt in many cities and there was no negative situation related to the earthquake that occurred at a depth of about 11 kilometers.
*
Magnitude: 4.6 (Mw)
Location:Sivrice (Elazig)
Date:2023-04-20
Saat:01:44:07 TSİ
Enlem:38,467 N
Boylam:39.194 E
Depth:11.11 km
Detay:https://t.co/fEbBHhP9H4@afadbaskanlik @trthaber @anadoluajansi
— AFAD Earthquake (@Earthquake Department) April 19, 2023
Click for Other Current News