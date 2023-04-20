Home » 4.6 magnitude earthquake in Elazig – Current News
4.6 magnitude earthquake in Elazig

AFAD by the earthquake department Sivrice in Elazig An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred in the district.

It was learned that the earthquake was felt in many cities and there was no negative situation related to the earthquake that occurred at a depth of about 11 kilometers.

