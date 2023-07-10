Home » 40 new dapper ambulances made available for health emergencies
The CNJF has made available 40 new dapper ambulances for the success of the IX Games of La Francophonie in Kinshasa

The National Committee of the Games of La Francophonie (CNJF) has made available 40 new dapper ambulances to deal with various health emergencies during the IX Games of La Francophonie, scheduled from July 28 to August 6 in Kinshasa where more than 3,000 artists and athletes are expected.

“Prevention is better than cure”, they say. This adage has not lost the slightest wrinkle. After the series of training for doctors and nurses, place for the staffing of dozens of ambulances.

The National Director of the Games, Isidore Kwandja paid a visit to the warehouse of the Mercedes assembly plant in the municipality of Limete, at least 24 hours ago.

Several delegations of athletes and artists are expected in Kinshasa for this major sporting and cultural event in the French-speaking world around the world.

