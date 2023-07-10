all the winners, minute by minute

This Sunday, July 9, a new delivery of the Martín Fierro awards takes place, the awards for the best of Argentine television.

The ceremony is conducted by Santiago del Moro. Luis Ventura, president of APTRA, considered, in the presentation: “The best Martín Fierro in history.”

See below the list of nominees and winners of each category, updated minute by minute:

-Of the 20 (Public TV)

-The fan (Elnine)

-The first of us (Telefe)

-The 1 – 5/18 (Elthirteen)

-Loose animals (America)

-Public opinion (Elnueve)

-Journalism for all (Eltrece)

humorous / topical

-Blessed (Elnine)

-The whore loves (America)

-It is not so late (Telefe)

-Passion for soccer (Eltrece)

-Argentine national team – The series (Elnueve)

-We are global (Public TV)

-America News (America) – WINNER

-The people’s newscast (Telefe)

-Telenueve at noon (Elnueve)

-America news (America)

-In summary (Elthirteen)

-Telefe news (Telefe)

-Having lunch with Juana (Eltrece)

-Big Brother – The Debate (Telefe)

-Ph – We can talk (Telefe)

-Festival Country (Public TV)

-The rock of morphi (Telefe)

-Passion of Saturday (America)

-Musical Bridge (Elnueve) – WINNER

-Unison (Public TV)

-A la Barbarossa (Telefe)

-In the afternoon (America)

-Cortá by Lozano (Telefe)

-General archive of emotion (Public TV)

-The league of science (Public TV)

-Night of mind (Public TV) – WINNER

Entertainments (games)

-100 Argentines say (Eltrece)

-Welcome aboard (Eltrece)

-Done Deal (Telefe)

Entertainments (knowledge)

-The exact time (Elnine)

-The eight steps of the million (Eltrece)

-Pasapalabra (Telefe)

-Sing with me now (Eltrece)

-The Argentine voice (Telefe)

-Who is the mask? (Telephone)

-The hotel of the famous (eltrece)

-Big Brother (Telefe)

-MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe)

-Ariel in her sauce (Telefe) – WINNER

-Argentine chefs and cooks (Public TV)

-What a morning! (The nine)

-A little great trip (Telefe)

-Federal country (Public TV)

-Rest of the world (Eltrece) – WINNER

-Speaker (Public TV) – WINNER

-Futuralia (public TV)

-Installed (America)

Work in female driving

-Carolina “Pampita” Ardohain (The hotel of the famous -Eltrece)

-Georgina Barbarossa (A la Barbarossa – Telefe)

-Mirtha Legrand (The Night of Mirtha – Eltrece)

-Verónica Lozano (Cut by Lozano – Telefe)

male driving labor

-Angel De Brito (LAM – America)

-Santiago Del Moro (Big Brother and MasterChef Celebrity – Telefe)

-Guido Kaczka (The 8 steps of the million – Eltrece)

-Fernando “Coco” Sily (Night of the mind – Public TV)

-Alejandro “Marley” Wiebe, (For the world / For the world world and La voz Argentina – Telefe)

female journalistic work

-Liliana Caruso (America News – America) – WINNER

-Ángela Lerena (Heading To Qatar – Public TV)

-Dominique Metzger (Telenoche – Eltrece)

male journalistic work

-Rodolfo Barili (Telefe News – Telefe)

-Rolando Graña (America News – America)

-Jorge Lanata (Journalism for everyone – Eltrece)

-Szeta, Mauro (The People’s News – Telefe)

-Carolina Amoroso (Telenoche – Eltrece)

-Guillermo Panizza (Telefe News – Telefe)

-Gustavo Tubio (Arriba Argentinos – Eltrece) – WINNER

-Mariel Di Lenarda (We in the morning – Eltrece) – WINNER

-Yanina Latorre (LAM – America)

-Sol Pérez (Big Brother – The Debate – Telefe)

fictional leading actor

-Luciano Castro (The first of us – Telefe)

-Damián De Santo (The first of us – Telefe)

-Luis Machín (The fan – Elnueve)

-Benjamín Vicuña (The first of us – Telefe)

fictional leading actress

-Selva Alemán (Actively – Of the 20- Public TV)

-Jorgelina Aruzzi (The first of us – Telefe)

-Mercedes Funes (The first is us – Telefe)

-Paola Krum (The first of us – Telefe)

-Daniel Fanego (The first of us – Telefe) – WINNER

-Sebastián Presta (The first of us – Telefe)

-Daniel Valenzuela (The Fan – Elnueve)

-Nancy Dupláa (Supernova – Elnueve) – WINNER

-Carola Reyna (The first of us – Telefe)

-Violet Urtizberea (La 1- 5/18 – Eltrece)

-Federico Bal (Rest of the world – Eltrece)

-Rocío Gómez Wlosko (The first of us – Telefe)

-Wanda Nara (Who Is The Mask? – Telefe)

-Dan Breitman (La Puta Ama – America)

-Martín “Campi” Campilongo (Flor de Equipo – Telefe)

-“Pichu” Straneo (Recreation – America)

-Nicolás Allegro, Daniel Aramayo and Sabrina Blanco (El Hincha – Elnueve)

-Ignacio Apolo and Federico Marrale (Two 20 – Public TV)

-Ernesto Korovsky and Romina Moretto (The first of us – Telefe)

-Alejandro Ciancio (The Fan – Elnueve)

-Alejandro Ibáñez and Jorge Nisco (La 1 -5/18 – Eltrece)

-Pablo Vázquez and Pablo Ambrosino (The first of us – Telefe)

-Lucas Arecco (LAM, La noche de La V and Manda play – America)

-Claudio Cuscuela (MasterChef Celebrity – Telefe)

-Eugenio Gorkin (Big Brother – Telefe)

-Big Brother (Telefe)

-The Argentine voice (Telefe)

-Who is the mask? (Telephone)

-Good Work (Diego Valenzuela – Elnueve)

-The Great Bartender (Diego Poggi – Telefe)

-Selfie mode (Agustín Neglia – America) – WINNER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

