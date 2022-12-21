[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 20, 2022]Another person in China died of suspected infection with the CCP virus (new crown virus). In the early morning of December 18, Peking opera actor Chu Lanlan died of illness in Beijing at the age of 40. The official did not announce the specific cause of death, but according to people familiar with the matter, Chu Lanlan died “due to complications of an epidemic pneumonia”.

On December 19, Chu Lanlan, a famous young Chinese Peking Opera performing artist, founder of New Peking Opera, and head of the Lanxin Opera Troupe, “passed away due to illness and rescue efforts failed.”

Yun Ge, the first prize winner of Zhang Pai’s Peking Opera performance, posted on Weibo to express his condolences. He and Chu Lanlan are both teachers and friends. I hope she will have a good journey, and there will be no more illnesses in heaven!

On the same day, Beijing Opera Art Vocational College issued an obituary: Chu Lanlan died of illness at about 1 am on December 18, at the age of 40. In accordance with the opinions of the family members, the memorial ceremony will not be held in Beijing, and the time of the memorial service will be notified separately.

According to Lu media reports, Chu Lanlan was doing charity activities with her 7-year-old son in November, and there was no abnormality in her body. At present, during the outbreak of the epidemic in Beijing, Chu Lanlan suddenly died of illness, which aroused speculation.

A fan asked the reason for Chu Lanlan’s death, and his friend replied that it was an “acute illness”. However, one of Chu Lanlan’s apprentices publicly expressed his condolences, regretting that he was “shocked to learn that she passed away due to complications of a certain epidemic pneumonia.”

“A certain epidemic pneumonia” is actually a complication caused by the novel coronavirus (Omicron). The apprentice also left a message at the bottom of the comment area, complaining that the social platform “forbids” him from using related words. As for what underlying disease does Chu Lanlan have? unknown.

Chu Lanlan was born in Jinzhai, Anhui on May 24, 1983. She graduated from the Chinese Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera. At the age of 20, she released her first album “Elegant Rhythm of Jingqiang”.

It is worth mentioning that five days before Chu Lanlan’s death, the 37-year-old former Chinese Super League football player Wang Ruoji also died of underlying diseases induced by the CCP virus.

Recently, celebrities who died of the CCP virus include Yang Lianghua, a well-known reporter from the former “People’s Daily”, and Zhou Zhichun, the former deputy director and deputy editor-in-chief of the “China Youth Daily”.

Mainland Caixin quoted people familiar with the matter as reporting that Zhou Zhichun had recently tested positive for nucleic acid, and medical staff from the Beijing Hospital came to his home to take samples again on December 6. The medical monitoring watch showed that his heart stopped suddenly at 1:23 on the 8th. Doctors diagnosed his death as “sudden cardiac death”.

In addition, Chen Quanyong, the former editor-in-chief of “Science and Technology Daily”, revealed on social media that Wang Delu, the director of the Beijing Great Wall Strategic Research Institute, died on December 14 at the age of 66.

Chen Quanyong said that Wang Delu found out that he had positive symptoms at work two days ago, and had a fever on the afternoon of the 13th.

Recently, the number of people infected with the epidemic in China has surged, and it has been reported on the Internet that the number of elderly people dying of illness in Beijing has increased sharply, which has led to a run on funeral parlors, delays in the parking of remains and cremation services, and most of the memorial services have been omitted.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Zhu Xinrui)

URL of this article: http://cn.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/20/a103602143.html