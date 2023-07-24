Home » 42-year-old man dies after being run over on the Litoral highway, La Libertad
42-year-old man dies after being run over on the Litoral highway, La Libertad

The National Civil Police (PNC) confirmed last Sunday night the capture of the person responsible for a traffic accident that left a woman with severe injuries in a sector of the department of San Salvador.

The detainee responds to the name of Franklin Lenin García García, who was the driver responsible for the traffic accident that occurred at kilometer 15 ½ on the Pan-American highway, in the municipality of San Martín.

According to the police institution, García was driving while intoxicated, for which reason he lost control of his vehicle and ended up hitting a chalet, leaving a woman with severe injuries.

At the time of his arrest, he underwent a breathalyzer test, which revealed that he was driving with 146 degrees of alcohol, for which he will be charged with the crime of culpable injury and dangerous driving.

