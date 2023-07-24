the MPN fell in Plaza Huincul and Ramón Rioseco devastated Cutral Co

The neighbors of the oil region expressed themselves yesterday at the polls and offered a seamless support for Ramón Rioseco to return to govern the municipality of Cutral Co and led to Claudio Larraza to the Mayor of Plaza Huincul, leaving Gustavo Suárez without a chance for re-election. Governor-elect Rolando Figueroa participated in the Huinculense celebration and rescued the work of the man from the Community in Cutral Co, Rubén “Ojito” García, to whom he predicted a political future.

Last night, despite the snow, the militants from the different spaces went out to celebrate in a caravan, a little less than two hours after the unofficial numbers that gave Ramón Rioseco as the winner in Cutral Co. were known. In Plaza Huincul, the act was made to wait a little longer.

the twice mayor cutralquense surpassed his main rival with more than 58% over 36% and chose the local party half a block from the “San Martín” square to speak to the militancy and the press.

“We clearly beat the governor-elect, Rolando Figueroa; We did not beat Rubén García (candidate for Community mayor) », he said. He was critical of the way in which he developed the Figueroa campaign of whom he said: “lacked political stature.”

In another section, Rioseco assured that it was the opportunity to discuss projects and programs for the city, but that did not happen. “Unfortunately, that could not be discussed, he came with unfounded accusations, with persecutionwith victimization,” he said.

Rioseco mentioned that “he came with a lack of respect for the people of Cutral Co, for what he thinks, for history and the people responded as they had to, with consistency and support for what has made this city grow like no other.”

Finally, he said that If Figueroa “thinks to govern the province with folders, he is very wrongThat is dangerous for the province.”

Elections: Rioseco will remain with a majority in the Deliberative

Regarding the conformation of the Deliberative Councilof the nine seats at stake, the ruling party reached, according to the provisional scrutiny, six: Jesús San Martín (current president of the Deliberative); Jessica Rioseco; Maria Elena Paladino; Maximiliano Navarrete, Elida González and Hugo Deisner. Of the collectors, Plinio Rubilar entered and the last one between Fabián Godoy and Juan Carlos Quiñiñiri (Community collector) or Héctor Cheuquel from Comunidad is yet to be defined.

The opposition would get a place to Cesar Omar Perez, who resigned from being a candidate for mayor of the MPN to join the armed community. He will assume only in the event that “Ojito” García does not want to make use of the option that allows him to occupy a bench.

Elections: Claudio Larraza, the chosen one of Plaza Huincul

In Plaza Huincul, Claudio Larraza was left with the victory by defeating with 47% over 38% Gustavo Suárez, who could not win re-election with the MPN.

It was the first time that the mayor-elect ran for elective office and from the beginning he showed his support for Figueroa, even before April 16. «Infinite thanks, this is the fruit of a lot of effort for many months, we never let up”, he claimed. “I am extremely happy,” she said.

Larraza did not stop thanking “Tucho” Pérez (his uncle and former mayor already deceased), Letín Cancio already “this great man”, in reference to Rolando Figueroa.

“We are here to build a great team for all of you,” he said. The closing of the act that took place in an event room in the Central neighborhood was done by Figueroa, who also highlighted the work of García in Cutral Co. “I always want him on my team”he stressed.

Rolando Figueroa: “Larraza played it”

The second moment he left it to refer to Plaza Huincul. “We have the possibility today of this political force that takes the desire of the people from the heart, the possibility of rebuilding Plaza Huincul from the start. He is a man who gambled and said ‘I want to govern my people’. He was encouraged, he went ahead and today we have Plaza Huincul with a new Community government, “Figueroa celebrated.

Finally, the governor-elect congratulated the militancy that traveled every “millimeter of the region so that we can build one more place today where the new political space of the province will govern.”

He invited them to stay in the premises to be able to greet each one of those present. The act was attended by members of the collectors who were ten who participated.

Elections: Gustavo Suárez, in silence and without Omar Gutiérrez

The MPN militants met after 6:00 p.m. at the Cutral Co avenue section, a few meters from the bridge, and began to withdraw late at night. As soon as the first numbers of the tables appeared, it was observed that they were not favorable to Mayor Gustavo Suárez, who was seeking his re-election.

What was a trend at first was confirmed by irrefutable data: the MPN obtained 1,397 and the Community 1,430. Although the difference in votes was increased by the ten collectors that they had Larraza as mayor and made it expand considerably.

Little by little, the militancy withdrew from the sectional and, at least publicly, there were no statements from the mayor. During the afternoon, it was learned that the governor Omar Gutiérrez passed by CPEM 58, and they greeted each other. However, it was not reported whether he remained in town or withdrew before the results.

From the sidewalk across the street, Larraza greeted Suárez and the rest of the candidates: Daniel Vece from Unidad Popular; Fernando Doroschenco from the United Front for Plaza Huincul and Ariel Muñoz from the FIT Unit.

Listen to journalist Andrea Vázquez on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

Tune in RIO NEGRO RADIO. Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 91.9 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Android, here for iOS).





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

