Home » 45 Cesar teachers will travel to Canada to learn English
News

45 Cesar teachers will travel to Canada to learn English

by admin
45 Cesar teachers will travel to Canada to learn English

On the afternoon of this Saturday, June 17, through its social networks, the Government of Cesar reported that the 45 teachers who were selected in the 2022 ‘Cesar Bilingüe’ callwill travel this July 4 to Canada, where they will learn English as a second language.

This initiative is for the purpose of teachers perfecting that second language and betting on achieve bilingualism in the schools of the department and that, in this way, the results of the Saber 11 tests are improved.

The teachers will be in Canada for 4 months. Although the call had a quota for 48 teachersonly 45 will travel to that country.

See also  Bar in the trenches on expensive bills: in Belluno refrigerators turned off and look at the price lists

You may also like

“Jorge Quevedo cannot be sanctioned for complying with...

Extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil leaves at least...

Documentation: Sustainable software development with Azure Kubernetes Service

Three victims report – victims of knockout drops:...

Mareros attack police officers with a firearm in...

Confirmed inability of Tulio Gómez? Reveal key documents

The festival summer in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has begun...

Gang member who attacked members of the PNC...

Apple TV+ free for Vodafone customers

The emotions of the Tour of Colombia began

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy