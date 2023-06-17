45 Cesar teachers will travel to Canada to learn English

On the afternoon of this Saturday, June 17, through its social networks, the Government of Cesar reported that the 45 teachers who were selected in the 2022 ‘Cesar Bilingüe’ callwill travel this July 4 to Canada, where they will learn English as a second language.

What good news, on July 4, 45 teachers will travel to Canada 🇨🇦 to improve their English as part of our initiatives to achieve bilingualism and improve the results of the tests of our children.@s. pic.twitter.com/CZSnzQGSvo – Government of Cesar (@GobdelCesar) June 17, 2023

This initiative is for the purpose of teachers perfecting that second language and betting on achieve bilingualism in the schools of the department and that, in this way, the results of the Saber 11 tests are improved.

The teachers will be in Canada for 4 months. Although the call had a quota for 48 teachersonly 45 will travel to that country.