The Keystone-sda news agency is to be subsidized more. Why actually?

It was the editors-in-chief of the “Neue Zürcher Zeitung”, the “Bund” and the “Journal de Genève” who founded the “Syndicate of Swiss newspapers to raise their dispatch service” in 1894. It was the birth of the Swiss news agency, which is now called Keystone-sda and is 50% owned by the Austrian press agency APA.