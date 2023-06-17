Home » Documentation: Sustainable software development with Azure Kubernetes Service
Documentation: Sustainable software development with Azure Kubernetes Service

Friday 16 June 2023

Microsoft provides technical guidance on Microsoft Learn to help its customers and partners achieve corporate sustainability goals with Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

Want to improve the efficiency of your AKS workloads while reducing your company’s carbon footprint? Microsoft has always promoted sustainable development and supported low-carbon business processes worldwide. Because of this, corresponding sustainability guidelines within the Azure Well-Architected Framework (WAF) published. These are designed to help you optimize your Azure workloads for greener IT.

In line with these WAF guidelines, the new sustainability guide for AKS focuses on Azure Kubernetes services that you build or operate on Azure. The guide includes design and configuration checklists, recommended design, and configuration options. The AKS Guide provides a set of green software Kubernetes patterns applicable to AKS clusters and workloads, covering their development lifecycle from design to configuration to operations.

