4th Liaoning International Investment and Trade Fair Opens with High Expectations for Revitalization and Development

Liaoning International Investment and Trade Fair Opens with Grand Ceremony

On September 25, 2023, the 4th Liaoning International Investment and Trade Fair commenced with a grand opening ceremony. Co-sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Liaoning Provincial People’s Government, the event attracted high-profile attendees and marked the province’s largest open exchange event in the first year of its three-year action for comprehensive revitalization.

The theme for this year’s fair is “jointly promoting new breakthroughs in revitalization and sharing new opportunities for development.” Building on the success of previous sessions, the conference has organized 4 theme activities, 10 supporting activities, 42 off-site activities, and 45 consumption promotion activities. The goal is to encourage regional open cooperation, establish investment exchange channels, and facilitate multiple trade flows. Consequently, the event has become an important platform for creating a new frontier of opening up and writing a new chapter in the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of deputy provincial leaders from 10 fraternal provinces and municipalities across China, as well as economic and trade delegations from 13 other provinces, municipalities, and Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions. The ceremony also welcomed envoys from 8 countries to China, executives from 73 world companies representing more than 50 countries and regions, executives from Fortune 500 and world-renowned companies, executives from 27 domestic central enterprises, executives from 21 well-known domestic private enterprises, and representatives from various domestic and foreign business associations and economic and trade promotion agencies.

During the ceremony, key figures delivered speeches on behalf of the organizers and guest province. The Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, and President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade addressed the audience, as did the Deputy Secretary of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee and Governor. Representatives from invited companies, including the President of the China-Korea Chamber of Commerce and Vice President, President of China Region for South Korea’s CJ Group Global, President of Shanghai Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce, and Chairman of Juneyao Group, also delivered speeches. Finally, the Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference announced the opening of the Liaoning Fair.

One of the highlights of the fair is the signing of various projects. Throughout the event, enterprises from different parties and local governments are expected to sign a total of 271 projects, securing a significant overall investment of 586.34 billion yuan.

The Liaoning Fair signifies a crucial step towards the comprehensive revitalization of the province and showcases the commitment of Chinese authorities and international participants to strengthening regional cooperation and promoting economic development. With its diverse range of activities and investment opportunities, the fair aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and growth, ultimately shaping a prosperous future for Northeast China.

(Chen Chang | Editor: Wu Yong, China Daily Liaoning Reporter Station)

[Editor-in-Charge: Cai Donghai]

