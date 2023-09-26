All of Microsoft’s generative AI comes to Windows 11 with Copilot

Listen to the audio version of the article

A date to mark in red on the calendar of all those who have a Windows computer on their desk: 26 September 2023, the day on which Microsoft releases an important update (coded as 23H2) of its operating system enriching itself with all the features of Copilot (until now it was possible have an interaction with the assistant only via Bing), the tool in which the entire galaxy of Gen AI services from the Redmond company will converge from now on. The target?

Obvious or almost, and represents a very explicit message aimed at the competition, read Google and Amazon: making generative artificial intelligence a product for everyone and for everyday activities. For free or almost. In addition to Windows 11, in fact, Copilot will also be integrated into Microsoft 365, into the Bing search engine, which from October will also support Dall-e 3 to provide personalized answers based on search history and generate images directly in chats starting from textual inputs in natural language suggested by the user, and in the Edge navigation browser.

The announcement with a bang came last week in New York where Microsoft’s top management was present, with CEO Satya Nadella leading the way, and during which the new entries in the Surface mobile computer line were also revealed: Laptop Studio 2 , Laptop Go 3, Surface Go 4 for Business, and Surface Hub 3.

Co-pilot features

Copilot’s task will essentially be to collect in a single “package” all the intelligence for language understanding that derives from Open AI technologies and make it available across the entire Microsoft application ecosystem.

In short, you can ask the virtual assistant anything by taking advantage of its ability to process contextual notions from the calendar, inbox and documents saved on the PC and compare and combine them with the information taken from the Web, the activities you are working on working with Office applications (Microsoft 365), all with the highest level of privacy and security. The new release of Windows 11, in particular, can count on over 150 new features which will directly benefit apps such as Paint, Photos, Clipchamp and various others.

