5 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing, 13 new local asymptomatic infections

From 0 to 24:00 on August 19, 5 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing (Shapingba District) were found in the nucleic acid test of key personnel; 13 new local asymptomatic infections, of which 11 in Shapingba District (3 2 cases were found in isolation control personnel, 8 cases were found in nucleic acid testing of key personnel), 2 cases in Jiulongpo District (found in isolation control personnel); 1 local confirmed case was cured and discharged (Hechuan District), and local asymptomatic infection was relieved 4 cases were under medical observation (2 cases in Hechuan District, 1 case in Jiulongpo District, and 1 case in Fengdu County).

As of 24:00 on August 19, there were 30 local confirmed cases in Chongqing (1 in Jiangjin District, 1 in Hechuan District, 15 in Shapingba District, 7 in Jiulongpo District, 1 in Yubei District, 2 in Bishan District, There are 1 case in Wuxi County and 2 cases in Kaizhou District), and there are 39 cases of local asymptomatic infections (4 cases in Hechuan District, 18 cases in Shapingba District, 8 cases in Jiulongpo District, 5 cases in Nan’an District, 1 case in Fengdu County, 2 cases in Yubei District and 1 case in Beibei District).

From 0 to 24:00 on August 19, 2 newly imported confirmed cases in Chongqing (1 in Singapore and 1 in Hong Kong, China), and no new asymptomatic infections imported from abroad.

As of 24:00 on August 19, Chongqing has 4 imported confirmed cases (1 in Laos, 2 in Singapore, 1 in Hong Kong, China), and 3 imported asymptomatic infections (1 in Thailand and 2 in Laos). example).

The basic situation of newly confirmed local cases and local asymptomatic infections in Chongqing on August 19 is as follows:

1. Shapingba District

13 confirmed cases, 15 confirmed cases, 16 confirmed cases, and 17 confirmed cases in Shapingba District are all persons in the temporary control area of ​​Shapingba District. On August 19, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation with the expert group, they were all diagnosed as confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia (mild).

The confirmed case 14 in Shapingba District is a staff member of the fever clinic in the temporary control area of ​​Shapingba District. On August 19, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation with an expert group, a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) was diagnosed.

In Shapingba District, there were 12 asymptomatic infections, 13 asymptomatic infections, 14 asymptomatic infections, 15 asymptomatic infections, 16 asymptomatic infections, 18 asymptomatic infections, 21 asymptomatic infections, and 22 asymptomatic infections. All are personnel in the temporary control area of ​​Shapingba District. On August 19, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation with the expert group, they were all judged to be asymptomatic infections.

Asymptomatic infection 17, asymptomatic infection 19, and asymptomatic infection 20 in Shapingba District are all high-risk exposed persons under isolation control. On August 19, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation with the expert group, they were all judged to be asymptomatic infections.

2. Jiulongpo District

10 of the asymptomatic infections in Jiulongpo District are people from key areas outside the city. On August 19, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation with an expert group, it was determined to be an asymptomatic infection.

Asymptomatic infected person 11 in Jiulongpo District is a close contact of asymptomatic infected person 7 in Jiulongpo District. On August 19, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation with an expert group, it was determined to be an asymptomatic infection.

The basic situation of newly imported confirmed cases in Chongqing on August 19 is as follows:

Case 1 took flight SQ814 from Singapore and arrived in Chongqing on August 15, 2022, and was immediately sent to a centralized isolation point for medical observation. On August 19, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation with an expert group, a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) was diagnosed.

Case 2 took flight CX928 from Hong Kong, China and arrived in Chongqing on August 18, 2022, and was sent to a centralized isolation point for medical observation. On August 19, according to the laboratory test results, imaging features and clinical symptoms, after consultation with an expert group, a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild) was diagnosed.

