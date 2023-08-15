500 companies that make Risaralda great 2023

The largest event, organized and led by El Diario is today, the best companies in the department, authorities, leaders and entrepreneurs will participate, there will be about 600 attendees.

Every year, El Diario illustrates the magazine “500 companies that make Risaralda great” in which the performance of those companies that achieve institutional goals and objectives is mentioned, after obstacles overcome, achieving important economic, social, environmental and educational results, making the company grow. the risaraldenses

On this occasion, the content developed in this publication focused on Artificial Intelligence, a challenge that educational institutions and large companies are currently facing, implementing strategies to be an ally and achieve more accurate results.

TODAY AT EXPOFUTURO

This meeting is held annually, where entrepreneurs expose and involve the attendees of their product or service, accessing a stage of recognition for their brand, before businessmen, leaders and entities that support these innovative, specialized and solution proposals. advanced.

Of course, companies that are at the forefront of the industry are involved, which means that they are aware of the latest trends and technological developments and they make the department benefit from more efficient methods, optimized processes and innovative tools, which leads to increased productivity and competitive advantage.

THEMATIC

This year, “Artificial Intelligence, redefining and redesigning the world” was developed as a subject, which shows that Artificial Intelligence has boosted business growth by providing a series of significant advantages. For example, AI enables much faster and deeper data analysis, helping companies make more informed and strategic decisions.

By analyzing large data sets in real time, AI identifies hidden patterns and trends, allowing companies to proactively adjust their operations, products and services to meet changing customer needs. Additionally, AI automates repetitive and routine tasks, freeing up employee time to ramp up on higher-value tasks like innovation and creativity.

This not only increases efficiency, but also encourages innovation, which can lead to the creation of new products and services that broaden the customer base and generate new revenue streams.

EVENT

The ventures assume a leading role since at the beginning of the event they will present their product in the presence of the best companies in a department that encourages the innovation of ideas. Interaction with highly qualified and successful professionals will be facilitated, inspiring them to raise their standards and seek excellence in order to feed back their new brand.

Subsequently, a gala will take place during which special awards will be given and what is one of the most important publications of this publishing house will be launched.

Feedback and knowledge sharing with these leading companies can drive or negotiate the creation of disruptive products or services that capture market attention and generate sustainable growth.

The objective is for Risaralda to grow more and have the companies that make it bigger, as a determining factor for the success and constant evolution of the department. In this event you can establish strategic collaborations.

AWARDS OF THE NIGHT

During the development of the event, a highly debated award will be given, since definitely the talent, professionalism and business success that exists in the department evolves every day and aims to keep us among the first places nationwide.

New ideas that change the world: Recognition of a venture that developed not only innovative proposals but also generators of advanced results for the user and consumer.

Education that changes the world: For a pedagogy, academic training and consolidated values, that deliver thinking, capable, challenging human beings to society and founded on principles that form a strengthened and trained department for the world.

Companies that care for the world: The credit goes to the company that conceives the reality of the planet, the care it needs from human beings, the strategies for companies and the community to care for the Earth.

Companies that sustain the world: The organization that demonstrates from the execution and achievement of its functions that Risaralda stands out among the first places at the country level is awarded.

Companies that make a better world possible, “Javier Ramírez González” award: The award is given to that company with a human, professional talent, with ethics and values ​​that offers the opportunity to live in a world that gets better every day.