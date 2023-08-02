56-year-old man was attacked with a knife in Becerril during a pool fight

In the municipality of Becerril, Cesar, a man identified as Javier Cristóbal Batista Rodelo, 56 years old, was the victim of a brutal assault with a sharp object while he was in the El Junior billiards, a public establishment in the town.

The events occurred on the afternoon of Monday, July 31, when, according to witness testimony, the victim was involved in a fight with one of those present at the scene, which led to physical assaults. When trying to leave the place to put an end to the confrontation, Javier was surprised by another individual who attacked him with a knife, causing a serious wound to his upper left thorax.

In a state of urgency, the injured man was initially transferred to a local care center, but due to the seriousness of the injury, he was sent to a hospital in the city of Valledupar, where he is receiving medical attention.

As it was learned, Javier Cristóbal Batista Rodelo resides in the IDEMA invasion, located in the municipality of Becerril, and had no known conflicts with the inhabitants of the area.

The authorities launched an investigation to clarify the motives behind this violent attack and find those responsible for this incident.

Por Yustin Varela

