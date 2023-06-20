6/20 before the opening “Collaborative robots have great business opportunities, this is a plus point

The key news of the Taiwan stock market today (6/20) is as follows:

A. Bullish factor:

1. Panel prices continued to rise in June, and panel prices will be supported in the second half of the year, and panel makers are expected to turn losses into profits. In addition, market research institutions are optimistic that the bottom of the panel industry has passed, and a new cycle will start. Next year, there may be shortages. The panel stock price will respond first. 48,000, jumping to become the top two targets for buying Taiwan stocks.

2. The Patently Apple website reported that after TSMC announced in January this year that the development progress of the 2nm chip manufacturing process exceeded expectations, the follow-up development went smoothly. Samsung Electronics was the first to mass produce 3nm chips.

3. The Dragon Boat Festival holiday is approaching, and funds are on the sidelines. The weighted index of Taiwan stocks opened lower on the 19th and remained stable near the flat market. Although the power king TSMC weakened and dragged down the morale of electronics stocks, and MediaTek, despite denying Google’s AI orders, is still profitable Strongly rose 4.53%, leading the high-priced legion to support the market. Taiwan stocks fell 14.35 points to close at 17,274.56 points, barely guarding the 5-day line, and the trading volume shrank to 330 billion yuan.

4. Aiming at business opportunities in the ASEAN health food market, Dashu (6469) has launched a cross-overseas plan, and has adopted a split-into-combination strategy to plant its flag in Malaysia! In addition to establishing a joint venture company with Chenhui (1271) to promote its own brand of health food, it also established a company with a local team to represent Formosa Plastics’ biomedical products in Southeast Asia.

Zheng Minglong, chairman of Dashu, said that he will bring Taiwan’s high-quality health care products to overseas markets and expand Taiwan’s brand by means of group fights.

5. After the destocking of China‘s auto market has come to an end, there has been news that customers have resumed ordering at the end of May. Zhang Zixiong, chairman of Hu Lian, said optimistically that the revenue in June has already increased, and in July it will roughly maintain the June level. 8 In short, the third quarter should maintain the double growth of quarterly growth and annual growth, and the goal of double-digit growth for the whole year has not changed.

6. Zhang Bintang, chairman of the beverage factory Heisong (1234), pointed out on the 19th that he is optimistic about the return of tourists from Taiwan, which will drive the recovery of beverage sales. Heisong actively launched new products in the first half of the year, including FIN replenishment drinks and Heisong Camellia. Fengche’s sales performance increased by 20% to 40%. In addition, the reinvestment in Breeze Plaza benefited from the recovery of consumption and catering after the epidemic. This year’s contribution to Heisong’s profit is expected to increase. Optimistic Heisong’s annual performance is better than last year.

7. The theme of AI artificial intelligence became popular, and the price-to-earnings ratio (PE) of related groups continued to increase. The listed Silicon Intellectual Property (IP) stock M31 took advantage of the theme of AI, and its stock price rose sharply for several days. The stock price soared to 985 yuan in early trading on the 19th. Finally, it closed at 968 yuan, an increase of 39 yuan, or 4.2%.

Benefiting from the AI ​​upsurge, the stock prices of IP stocks have been greatly improved. After Liwang once again seized shares from Largan, many thousands of gold stocks were included in IP stocks.

8. Song Gongyuan, chairman of Jinju (8358), said on the 19th that AI servers emphasize high-speed computing to drive the demand for special copper foil. Jinju invested in the research and development of high-frequency and high-speed copper foil 6 to 7 years ago, and was designated by customers Adoption, with the advent of the AI ​​trend, Golden Residence has an advantage over its peers.

9. The legal person pointed out that MediaTek will go ex-dividend on the 20th, and the yield rate will be nearly 10%. Participating in ex-dividend will boost the buying power. In addition, the traditional electronic peak season will come in the second half of the year, and it is expected to benefit from the operation injection brought by the new high-end models of the Android camp. Fill in The news is worth looking forward to.

10. Evergreen (2607), a subsidiary of Evergreen Group, held a shareholder meeting on the 19th. Chairman Qiu Xianyu said that there will be two major operational progresses in its investment in Evergreen Logistics. One of them is the Dayuan International Logistics Center, which will be opened in the third quarter of this year. Will increase camp athletic energy.

11. Wu Yongxiang, president of Dongyang (1319), pointed out on the 19th that with the improvement of the market demand for AM (after-sales maintenance) auto parts, and starting from the second half of the year in the OEM (car factory OEM) market, there will be two factories in Hefei and Changchun in mainland China specializing in new vehicles. New plants for energy vehicles will be mass-produced one after another, and the operating energy will grow steadily. It is optimistic that the performance in the second half of the year will be better than that in the first half.

12. China is expected to restart the purchase tax reduction policy for new energy vehicles, coupled with the return of orders in the second quarter, Taihan (5425) predicts that this year’s shipments of rectifier diodes and MOSFETs (gold-oxide half-field-effect transistors) will increase. Continued growth, the new automotive product 60V MOSFET is expected to be launched in the second half of the year, and the reinvestment in Dinghan is expected to perform well. Although the external environment is still challenging, the company has full confidence in the operation in the second half of the year.

13. The wave of AI is in the ascendant, and all parties rely on GPU chips. However, due to high energy consumption, the demand for heat dissipation increases accordingly. It is reported in the market that the sample delivery of heat dissipation factory Qihong (3017) to Huida (NVIDIA) 3D VC will enter the second stage “Reliability” certification, the stock price hit a new record high on the 19th. Although the stock price of cooling stock Wang Jiance (3653) only rose 1.73%, it also hit a new high. The stock prices of the overall cooling group continued to fluctuate at a high level.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the general identification of the heat dissipation group as Jiance, Shuanghong, Qihong, and Jianzhun, it actually includes the power supply company Delta and the server manufacturer Wiwynn, which are all heat dissipation concept stocks.

14. The biennial Paris Air Show, the largest in the world, officially debuted on the 19th, led by leading manufacturers Hanxiang (2634) and Evergreen Aerospace (2645), leading Taiwan’s aerospace industry to fight a group battle to seize business opportunities, Hanxiang, Shixin Ke (4916), Yiqi (7402), and Baoyi (8222) all hit hard limits on the 19th.

15. The US electric car manufacturer Tesla (Tesla) set off price cuts again. The market is worried that the supply chain that was bargained due to the difficulties of the community at the end of last year may be damaged twice. Including Yisheng-KY (5243), Hulian (6279), and Bizlink-KY (3665) are all gods, and it is expected that the probability of suppliers being bargained in the short term should not be high.

16. Dafa (6526), ​​a subsidiary of MediaTek (2454), held a shareholder meeting on the 19th. The company pointed out that Bluetooth audio, satellite positioning products and broadband products have launched new solutions. Demonstrate product value, conduct strategic pricing, and invest in value-based products to maintain and increase gross profit margins.

17. China Probe (6217) specializes in R&D and production of spring test pins and Pogo Pin connectors. It held a shareholder meeting on the 19th. The company stated that the first half of the year was the off-season for shipments to American customers, and it faced headwinds in consumer electronics, with great operational challenges .

Chairman Chen Zhifeng emphasized that the company has been cultivating electric vehicles for a long time, including the Pin & Socket Terminal of the charging gun, various connectors for electric motorcycles and electric bicycles, etc. With the increasing penetration rate of charging piles in the future, the long-term probe is expected to benefit Volume and price grow simultaneously.

18. On the 18th, Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Mainland, met with Xia Liyan, the vice chairman of the Kuomintang who participated in the Straits Forum, and representatives from various circles in Taiwan in Xiamen. When Song Tao met with Taiwan representatives, he emphasized that to achieve peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations, we must remove obstacles to cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and we must resolutely oppose “Taiwan independence” separatist activities and interference by external forces. I hope compatriots on both sides of the strait will work together to bring cross-strait relations back to the right track of peaceful development.

19. The shareholders meeting of system integrator Huajing (2468) on the 19th approved the distribution of a dividend of 0.6 yuan. This year, we are optimistic about the opening of policies and business opportunities for financial industry players to go to the cloud. Huajing’s revenue in May was 434 million yuan, an increase of 132.9% year-on-year. The net profit after tax is 23 million yuan in a single month, an annual increase of 245.84%, and the net profit after tax in a single month is 0.32 yuan per share.

20. The “618” shopping festival, which is said to be the most costly in the history of e-commerce in mainland China, has officially ended. Although the specific figures have not been announced by each platform, Taobao Tmall and JD.com have also joined the ranks of low-price subsidies. The positive growth of various indicators and the report card exceeding expectations have successfully leveraged the current sluggish consumption situation in the mainland.

21. The touch panel factory Hexin (3049) changed its name this year and started again. The company’s new name is “Jinjin Technology“. In addition to supplying OCTA products to AMOLED panel customers, its 5.5-generation factory continues to expand the production of TFT-driven backplane products, and has introduced electronic label backplane applications. At the same time, it is cooperating with customers to develop optical fingerprint recognition sensors under the screen. Device backplane, and 5G application antenna products, expect to enrich its product line.

22. Chongyou held a shareholder meeting on the 19th. Chairman Tang Bolong said that due to the general delay in construction projects and the growth in sales of new elevators, the current order in hand has reached a record high of 7.8 billion, which is enough for the next two and a half years. Due to rising raw material prices, the price of elevators has been raised three times in the past year, totaling about 10%. Chongyou pointed out that this year marks the 50th anniversary of Chongyou, and strives for the three “5” goals of EPS reaching 5 yuan and revenue reaching 5 billion.

23. The solar energy plant Motech (6244) held a regular shareholders meeting, chaired by Chairman Zeng Yonghui, at which the financial report and surplus distribution plan for last year were approved. Zeng Yonghui said that in the second quarter, the performance was not as good as expected due to delays in shipments from his own office and customer projects, but the bottom has passed, and the growth target for this year remains unchanged. Motech TOPCon is getting more and more orders, and the company has increased its investment in the TOPCon production line with a larger M10 size, which is expected to be mass-produced in the first quarter of next year.

24. The international air transport capacity is gradually recovering, and the tourism industry is welcoming the first summer vacation after the epidemic. Bian Jiemin, general manager of Phoenix Travel Agency (5706), said on the 19th that with the gradual recovery of international air transport capacity, the visibility of orders in the third quarter of Phoenix is ​​high, and has already 70% higher than the level before the epidemic.

Among them, European routes have the most orders, including Turkey, Greece, Egypt and other routes. The number of people recovers the fastest. In addition, Phoenix will start to take Costa cruises in July, and the voyages before August are selling well, which will inject Phoenix’s third-quarter revenue.

25.Bright Technology, a subsidiary of Guangming (6188), has become the second largest collaborative robot manufacturer in the world. It is currently used by 80% to 90% of semiconductor factories in Taiwan. In the future, it will invest in arms with high load capacity, which can handle wafer boxes weighing up to 25 kg. , to assist semiconductor handling automation。（read more）

26. Affected by the oversupply of the steel market in mainland China, Sinosteel’s domestic sales prices for July and the third quarter were comprehensively lowered on the 19th. Among them, the monthly price, including hot-rolled and other 7 major specifications, was reduced by 1,000 per metric ton ~1,500 yuan, the decline was smaller than that in June, which was in line with market expectations; however, the quarterly price fell by 1,500-2,000 yuan per metric ton, the largest single-quarter drop since the fourth quarter of last year.

Huang Jianzhi, executive vice president of Sinosteel, said that the world economy and the steel market are showing signs of recovery, and this price drop should be the last time this year. (neutral view)

27. The first shareholder meeting of Xingyu Airlines since its inception will be held on the 30th. The list of top ten shareholders will be released on the 19th. Two new faces will appear, including Zhou Junji (Yuheng Company), the founder of Xinyi Housing, which ranks seventh in shareholding Holding 0.56% of the shares, and the ninth-ranked Taiwan Enterprise No. 1 Venture Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.41% of the shares.

28. Challenge profit beyond Taipei Fubon and Cathay United Bank. Li Jiaxiang, the general manager of the First Bank, who took office in September last year, is “cautiously optimistic” about the bank’s profit this year. In the first five months, the after-tax profit has exceeded 10 billion yuan, ranking fifth among the Bank of China. Gold, personal gold, wealth management, international finance, financial transactions and other aspects go hand in hand, and strive to make the rankings move forward.

29.momo Fubon Media announced the results of the 618 day on the 19th, and the influx of more than 8.5 million people on the site throughout the day, equivalent to one-third of the people in Taiwan participated in the momo 618 shopping festival, pushing the single-day performance on June 18 to another record A new high, 4 times the usual performance.

30. Lead frame factory Yiquan (2486) announced on the 19th that from July 5 last year to June 19 this year, it bought 6,841 shares of optical communication manufacturer Huaxingguang (4979) at a transaction price of 49.28 yuan per share. The transaction amount reached 319 million yuan, and the cumulative shareholding reached 1.11%, mainly as a pure financial investment.

The stock price of Huaxingguang has soared this year, and it has soared 57.47% since June alone. Based on the average purchase price of 49.28 yuan, the market value of Yiquan holding Huaxingguang is equivalent to a substantial growth of 84.05%.

31. Traveling abroad during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday is in full swing. Telecom Sanxiong locks in the international roaming market and cuts prices to grab the market. Looking at this wave of price cuts by Telecom Sanxiong, it mainly targets countries that are popular for Chinese people to travel, such as Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asian countries, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and other countries. As cross-border activities continue to pick up, the revenue from international roaming of Telecom Sanxiong has grown significantly compared with last year, and the momentum continues to increase.

32. Investors generally expect that U.S. inflation will continue to cool down, and the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause its pace of raising interest rates. Driven by increased risk appetite, the stock market has outperformed the bond market and the money market, showing a super-charm for attracting money. Global stock funds Write down the largest weekly net inflow in 12 weeks.

33. San Francisco has long been a center of innovation and disruptive technology, and has become synonymous with groundbreaking new startups and new technologies. The world‘s top artificial intelligence (AI) companies, including OpenAI, are based in San Francisco, and San Francisco is gradually being regarded as the AI ​​capital of the world.

34. Since 1990, the labor participation rate in my country has never reached 60%, which is far lower than that of Japan and South Korea. Gong Mingxin, chairman of the National Development Council, said on the 19th that in response to future industrial manpower needs, the government will implement the Employment Promotion Law for the Middle-aged and Elderly The willingness to work, the goal is to increase the labor participation rate to 60.3% in 2030, so as to provide sufficient manpower to cope with future economic development.

35. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on the 19th. Tensions between China and the United States have eased. Xi Jinping expressed the hope that China and the United States can find a way of mutual respect and win-win cooperation. Blinken bluntly stated that the United States has no intention of decoupling from China. At the same time, it is also concerned about China‘s provocative behavior in the Taiwan Strait, and is worried that conflicts in the Taiwan Strait may detonate the global economic crisis.

36. In May, all kinds of overseas funds generally shrank, and the monthly scale decreased by 0.95% to 3.57 trillion yuan, but the single-country stock funds continued to grow. Chinese investment funds in India, Japan and the United States grew the most in a single month, with an increase of 12.74% and 12.71% respectively % and 1.85%. In particular, Japanese funds got rid of the previous sluggish buying momentum, and the holding amount increased to 27.329 billion yuan. Domestic investment and trust funds issued new Japanese stock funds, and overseas Japanese stock funds also attracted investors to subscribe.

37. Fight Gogoro! Gwangyang is sprinting to be the champion of gasoline and electricity next year. Chairman Ke Shengfeng announced on the 19th that the network deployment target of 2,600 IONEX power stations in Taiwan has reached the goal ahead of schedule. In addition, Kwangyang will take advantage of the current access to gasoline vehicles to fully launch the upgrade of dealers to “oil-electric integration” authorized stores. It is expected to complete 200 stores by the end of the year and 1,700 stores in Taiwan by 2025, creating the largest electric vehicle sales system in Taiwan.

38. Berkshire Hathaway, a subsidiary of Warren Buffett, said on the 19th that its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Indemnity Company, has increased its average shareholding in the five major Japanese trading companies to more than 8.5%. Being favored by Buffett repeatedly, it has not only brought strong momentum to the stock prices of these companies, but also supported Japanese stocks to stand at multi-decade highs.

39. With the recovery of the panel industry, the operation of Dayun (6120) improved in the second quarter, and the outlook for the second half of the year was cautiously optimistic, which encouraged the recent stock price to surge. On the 19th, Dayun announced that it will self-consolidate its profit and loss in May. The after-tax net profit is about 21 million yuan, and the after-tax net profit per share is about 0.03 yuan, turning a loss into a profit in a single month.

40. Seeing the demographic dividend and economic growth trend in the Southeast Asian market to drive the demand for beverages, Hongquan (9939), a beverage packaging material factory, has launched investment projects in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar and other countries, and will set up new plastic caps or preforms production line.

41. Huayoulian (1436) sold 2,690 pings of land in Yangmei District, Taoyuan City to Liying International Company on the 19th. The transaction amount was 432 million yuan, and the estimated profit from the disposal was 361 million yuan. Based on the share capital of 972 million yuan, it can contribute about 3.7 yuan to EPS .

42. Xinxiong Natural Gas (8908) is aiming to increase revenue by adopting a three-pronged approach. In addition to natural gas, it has also established Xixiong Investment, Kaitai Company, and Xinxiong Construction to enter into solar photovoltaic and real estate businesses. He will tell shareholders that Xinxiong’s market value this year is 18 billion yuan, and it hopes to reach the goal of 20 billion yuan next year.

B. Bearish factor:

1. Following the central bank’s downward revision of this year’s economic growth rate to 1.72%, the Taiwan Institute of Comprehensive Economics revised down this year’s economic growth rate to 1.45% on the 19th, which is more than a percentage point lower than the estimated 2.51% at the end of last year.

2. Taiwan stocks are on the “wanqi” (17,000 points), Cathay United Bank Chief Economist Lin Qichao reminded on the 19th that Taiwan stocks have been “a little overheated” in the past month or so, and the index will hit 17,500 points in recent years. Larger In the locked-up area, investors may face selling pressure from unwinding. It is difficult to see “wanba” (18,000 points) in the short term, and strong capital momentum is needed to have a chance.

Taiwan stocks previously stood at Wanqi in January 2020 and June and July 2021. The two points are the places where investors are most locked in. Taiwan stocks may face the problem of unwinding selling pressure in the future. Lin Qichao predicts that in the second half of the year, U.S. stocks will The spillover effect and the drive of Japanese technology stocks next year are expected to bring a new round of net foreign capital inflows. (neutral view)

3. Taiwan’s economy has not improved. Liu Taiying, the founder of the Taiwan Comprehensive Institute, pointed out that the biggest reason is that the conservative mentality of the rulers has led to a serious shortage of public investment, which has failed to drive private investment, and caused real wages to regress. Taiwan’s economy has fallen into a vicious circle.

4. The New Taiwan dollar is expected to appreciate at the end of the year, but there will be interference. Lin Qichao, chief economist of Cathay United Bank, said on the 19th that the Nasdaq index in the United States has been rising all the way this year, but the New Taiwan dollar has not moved, mainly due to political interference. It is estimated that the New Taiwan dollar will still depreciate slightly in the short term. There is room for appreciation, but due to the impact of the presidential election in January next year, the room for appreciation will not be as good as other Asian currencies.

5. On the 19th, MediaTek released an important newsletter to clarify the fact that it won the Google AI award, and refuted the relevant reports as unverified rumors in the market. It is reported that the Tensor Processor (TPU) developed by Google itself was provided by Broadcom in the past, and MediaTek did not respond to market rumors. (neutral view)

6. High housing prices are a common problem faced by all countries in the world. In order to reduce the burden on homebuyers, the Ministry of the Interior recently launched a mortgage interest subsidy, with a ceiling of 30,000 yuan per household. The number of households applying has soared to 470,000.

However, according to the collection of national policies by professional research institutes, advanced countries around the world have offered housing subsidy programs for first-time homebuyers, among which the UK is the most generous, with a maximum discount of 50%; in addition, California, the United States will directly send 20% of the housing purchase price is equal to the direct subsidy for the down payment; in contrast, in Taiwan, the government subsidizes the housing purchase price of the first-time homebuyers at 0, which is the most stingy, and you can’t see the taillights of advanced countries.

7. The government’s anti-real estate speculation train is moving again. The senior officials of the Ministry of Finance pointed out that in order to improve the real estate market, the Ministry of Finance will continue to promote the rationalization of the housing tax system. In addition to the integrated real estate and real estate tax, the next three measures include urging local governments to implement hoarding taxes and strengthening tax inspections on multi-familyers , There is also the promotion of housing tax amendments.

8. Ma Zhigang, chairman of Kantons, said on the 19th that the real estate market has been bruised and swollen. Last week, the central bank announced the fifth wave of housing market control measures. It is not ruled out that there will be a sixth wave in the future. Whether it is evaluating development projects or purchasing land in the future, it will Tend to be cautious. Ma Zhigang presided over the Kantons shareholder meeting yesterday, at which a cash dividend of 1.75 yuan was approved. Based on yesterday’s closing price of 29.8 yuan, the cash yield is about 5.87%. (neutral view)

9. The new version of the law on the average land rights will be launched in July. It is expected to impact the real estate market. On the 19th, Zongtai Real Estate proposed to change its name to “Fuhua Innovation” at the shareholders’ meeting. , Multi-angle management”, although minority shareholders objected to the name change, it was still approved after a vote. (neutral view)

10. After the mainland released weak economic data in May, another large investment bank lowered its GDP growth forecast for this year. Goldman Sachs’ latest report lowered the mainland’s annual GDP growth forecast from 6% to 5.4% in 2023, and from 4.6% to 4.5% in 2024, citing the short-term unfavorable economic factors and limited official response measures.

11. In recent years, the Internet celebrity economy has been dominant. According to the latest outsourcing report of the Ministry of Finance, the sources of income for Internet celebrities are divided into eight categories. Most of these behaviors are still considered as salary income, other income or royalties. According to the current regulations, it is subject to comprehensive income tax. Taxation; only the establishment of a studio to sell goods by itself is subject to taxation based on business income tax.

Since there are hundreds of profit models for online celebrities, including live streaming, self-developed product sales, platform profit sharing and advertising agency, acceptance of sponsorship (reward), etc., the Ministry of Finance also plans to Launched guidance questions and answers for external reference.

12. The central bank launched the fifth wave of selective credit control, restricting the second mortgage ratio of natural persons in Qidu to a maximum of 70%. Li Jiaxiang, general manager of First Bank, believes that this will further establish the pattern of “volume shrinking and price falling” in the real estate market.

13. Frauds such as electronic payment, third-party payment, virtual currency, and head account are becoming more and more rampant, and the FSC will advance in four ways. In response to the suggestions made by local prosecutors in the “Frontline Prosecutors’ Fraud Prevention Practice and Fraud Prevention Strategy Seminar” on the 17th, the Financial Supervisory Commission stated that it has exchanged opinions with the High Prosecutor’s Office in the past, and will continue to improve and introduce four major related Countermeasures.

14. Changhua* (8070) was inspected and searched a few days ago. In this regard, Changhua stated that the inspection unit came to the company on the morning of the 16th to conduct a search and investigation. During the period when the company’s stock is involved in insider trading, it is doubtful to hold it. Changhua stated that it will fully cooperate with the investigation, but this incident has no major impact on the company’s business and finances, and the company and its affiliated groups are operating normally.

15. The Printed Circuit Board Association (TPCA) stated that the global economy will continue to weaken in 2023. The total domestic and overseas output value of Taiwanese PCB companies in the first quarter was 181.8 billion yuan, an annual decrease of 15.4%. IC substrates, which have grown for 12 consecutive quarters, are also hard to beat. Demand decreased by 13.2% year-on-year, and TPCA expects that IC substrates will still be under pressure in the second quarter.

16. After the management right of Taishan (1218) changed hands, the new board of directors announced the dividend policy for the first time. Last Friday, it announced that the dividend would be cut from 4 yuan to 0.56 yuan. The lowest reached 27.80 yuan, but there were a lot of buyers who took advantage of the low price, which narrowed the decline, and closed at 28.55 yuan, a drop of 7%. Foreign investors traded more than 1,000 pieces, with a turnover of 12,000 pieces.

17. Airmate-KY (1626) held a shareholders’ meeting on the 19th, and approved the distribution of cash and stock dividends of 0.5 yuan per share. Chairman Shi Ruibin said that the global economy is facing challenges and the mainland’s demographic dividend has disappeared. This year is more difficult than previous years. It is expected that next year will Only then will things get better, the export market will be harder than the domestic sales, and the domestic sales will aim to be even. In the future, it will still be based on the mainland market, and will not leave the mainland market within five years.

18. Quartz crystal factory Xihua (2484) held a shareholder meeting on the 19th. General manager Zeng Rongmeng said that in view of increasing inflation, market tightening and excessive customer inventory, it is believed that this year’s operation may not be as good as last year.

19. On the 19th, the shareholder meeting of Changtai (1541) passed a dividend of 1.0 yuan. Chang Tai said that due to the continued rise of interest rates in the United States, inflation, and the Russian-Ukraine war and other black swans still exist, and customers are still destocking, the operation in the second half of the year is only comparable to that in the first half of the year, and the legal person estimates that the annual operating profit will be higher slipped last year.

