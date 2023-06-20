Home » They investigate the discovery of a human head in the Guatapurí river
They investigate the discovery of a human head in the Guatapurí river

A human head of a man was transferred to the Valledupar Legal Medicine morgue, which was found in the Cola de Caballo sector, on the left bank of the Guatapurí River.

The inhabitants of the area found the head, which was in a state of decomposition and notified the Police, at the same time that they indicated that they did not know the person to whom it belonged since he was not from the neighborhood or nearby places.

“Because of its condition and color, it had been in this place for more than two days,” the police report highlighted.

After that, it emerged that the head would be that of a missing man in Villanueva, La Guajira.

