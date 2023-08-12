6.5 million euros to support companies in the promotion of labels with designations of origin. Contributions up to 50% — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – TheEmilia Romagna bets on the wine and strengthens the promotion of producers, professional associations and consortia towards i Non-EU countries.

The tools available to wine entrepreneurs are a regional tender and 6.5 million euros and also a tender of 21.3 million euros from the Ministry of Agriculture and the food sovereignty per national projects.

The requests by and regional projects they must arrive by 1 pm on 13 September 2023, while for i national projects there will be time until at 3 pm on 18 September 2023.

“These promotional actions – explains the regional councilor for agriculture Alessio Mammi– they are the main answer for a sector that in our Region has been able to grow significantly, and offer quality and variety. Our goal is to protect the productions and promote them all over the world, as we will do through the regional tender. We are sure that encouraging the knowledge of our wines in third countries and encouraging the participation of regional wine producers in important tenders is a concrete step to help the wine sector”.

The regional tender



Aimed at single or associated companies, the regional tender finances, with contributions that arrive up to 50%, projects to promote awareness and dissemination on the markets of countries outside the European Union of the most famous bottles that come out of the cellars of Emilia-Romagna under the DOCG, Doc o Igt.

Businesses must have one operational headquarters in Emilia-Romagnapromote wines with Denomination of Origin, Geographical Indication as well as sparkling wines (also of aromatic quality) and varietal wines from Emilia-Romagna in a maximum of five countries outside the European Union.

Among the financed actions: participation in demonstrations, exhibitions ed exhibits international; marketingpromotion and advertising; campaigns of information on wine quality schemes.

Regional projects will have to request a minimum expenditure of 100,000 euros if destined for a single third country (50,000 euros for each country in the case of joint actions) with a contribution that will be recognized at 50%.

The Region is increasing the resources dedicated to multi-regional projects, reserving 350 thousand euros to finance initiatives with Emilia-Romagna as lead partner and for Emilia-Romagna winemakers who participate in multi-regional projects with other Regions as lead partner.

The promotion activities must be carried out for the annual projects from 16 October 2023 to 30 June 2024, receiving the entire contribution after completing the project and by 15 October 2024.

For two-year projects, the times range from 16 October 2023 to 15 October 2024, receiving 80% of the admitted contribution by 15 October 2024 and the remainder by 15 October 2025.

For further information, you can consult the website or write an email to: agriviti@regione.emilia-romagna.it or call 051/5274507.

The regional and multi-regional projects, drawn up on the forms approved with the national projects, must be presented to the Regional Department of Agriculture in Viale della Fiera 8 in Bologna, or they can be digitally signed and sent to the Region via pec at the address: agrapa@postacert. region.emilia-romagna.it.

The national announcement



As regards the national tender for projects involving at least five regions, all the information is at Ministry of Agriculture link.

Companies can participate in both tenders, with different projects, requesting a maximum of four million euros in total in the 2023/24 campaign; the regional projects must be sent to the headquarters of the Regional Department of Agriculture in Bologna while the national projects must be sent to the Ministry according to the indications of the national notice.

Olga Cavina