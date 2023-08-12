Sgarbi, ‘Campli must get his works back, I’ll take care of them’ – News

“Why is the work ‘La Madonna del Latte’ by Giacomo da Campli in the Munda Museum in L’Aquila and not in Campli? It is intolerable! It is a work by Campli and must be in Campli, not in a museum in a city to whom it does not belong! If Giacomo da Campli is not here where should he be? His name is ‘da Campli’, he paints a picture that is in Campli and they send it to L’Aquila, but why?”. This is what the Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi declared, yesterday evening as a guest of the Farnesiana 2023 festival in Campli, one of the most beautiful villages in Italy.





“I am happy to be back in Campli – added Sgarbi – but I realize that I will need to take care of it and I do it with the affection that the city deserves and for the sympathy I have for the mayor, the former mayor and all the friends of Campli. It will be good for something to return, not only the works of Giacomo da Campli, but also those of Cola dell’Amatrice, such as the Campli Altarpiece, and it will be good that the museums that hold these works to preserve them have the intelligence to give them back. This city must be compensated!”





Before and after the presentation of his book ‘Discoveries and revelations. Art treasure hunt’ (The ship of Theseus), Sgarbi visited the village, the Cathedral of Santa Maria in Platea where he admired the fourteenth-century frescoes preserved in the Crypt, the Scala Santa, the Church of San Francesco, the National Museum Archaeological which preserves the finds of the Necropolis of Campovalano, the Necropolis itself, San Pietro in Campovalano, the Convent of San Bernardino and the Castelnuovo district with the Angioina Tower.



